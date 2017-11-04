‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Pushes Sony To Huge Profit Increase

After a disastrous last couple of quarters where Sony Pictures was reporting loss after loss, the studio can finally report some good news. In Deadline.com it was reported that”Spider-Man: Homecoming helped swing Sony Pictures Entertainment operating income to $68.1M.” That’s up 140 percent based on last years earnings. Not too bad for a web-slinger from Queens.

Sony Pictures parent company, Sony Corp was also able to report some great news setting a year long high at the New York Stock exchange for their shares, up almost 15%.

The company took a large financial hit after the 2016 earthquake that caused it’s camera and sensor factories long setbacks. Sony Pictures next blockbuster potential film hits theaters this December – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars The Rock and Jack Black. It may do decent in the theaters – but based on trailers I wouldn’t be holding my breath during award season.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was Spidey’s first stand-alone film with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Homecoming, starring Tom Holland, grossed over $300 million domestically and another $545 million in foreign box office.

Holland will be returning in 2018 in Avengers: Infinity War, his next stand-alone Spider-Man picture is due sometime in 2019 and as of yet does not have a title.

Spider-Man: Homecoming currently sits at number 4 on Comicbook.com’s all time comic movies with a composite score of 86.34.