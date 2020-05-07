Spider-Verse Director Reveals Pitch to Edgar Wright for Fake Shaun of the Dead Sequel

✖

Fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Edgar Wright's zombie comedy masterpiece Shaun of the Dead likely remember that on Miles Morales's Earth, there was a movie poster for the movie From Dusk Till Shaun, a sequel to Shaun of the Dead that apparently existed in that alternate (and, we daresay, better) world. Today during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the film's directors, Rodney Rothman, revealed the original pitch email that he sent to Wright in order to get the idea into the movie's version of Times Square from Miles Morales's "Ultimate Universe" Earth.

The process, as filmmakers have revealed before, is that they reached out to some of the creative people behind movies, music, and asked for ideas. So, yes, that From Dusk Till Shaun really is a title that came from Wright.

You can check it out below.

Here is my pitch to @edgarwright to get the Shaun of the Dead sequel in the alternate universe. #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/DKKbYKDwQy — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020

For anybody who can't read the image above, here's the text of the message:

"Random request but maybe a fun one?

“I’m working on an animated Spider-Man movie…The movie is about a Spider-Man named Miles Morales — a Marvel character invented in 2011 — and it takes place in an alternate universe NYC where Peter Parker is dead.

"One of the things we’re trying to do is fill our alternate New York City with same-but-different things. Like an ad for the Knicks with different colors and Steph Curry on it. Or a world where Alta Vista took over the search engine game.

"I want to do subway and bus ads for movies that don’t exist in our world but theoretically could. And ideally I want to get the movie titles from the actual filmmakers — either something wholly unique off the top of your head or a title you once considered but never used, or a project you tried to get off the ground but couldn’t, really whatever you want. It can be a meaningless title. Basically a movie made, written by an alternate universe version of you. Make sense?

"What do you think? Feel like sending us one? We’ll take it from there as far as artwork."

A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022. In the meantime, you can watch the original on Netflix.

