‘Spies In Disguise’ Trailer Released

Will Smith is becoming a super spy in Spies In Disguise, and the new trailer for the animated film alongside Tom Holland has finally dropped.

The new film puts Smith in the role of Lance Sterling, the world’s smoothest super spy. Sterling has no problem with diving out of planes, fighting villains, and taking on drones atop high skyscrapers, but even super spies need help, and that’s where Walter comes in. Walter is voiced by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, who is the brains behind all of the devices that Sterling uses. As you can see in the trailer, one of these doesn’t necessarily go according to plan, and Sterling ends up rocking feathers instead of a suit.

As you can see, Sterling isn’t necessarily adapting so well to his new form, and here’s hoping Walter can find a way to turn him back into a human, as we’re pretty sure he doesn’t want to be a bird for the rest of his life.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Spies In Disguise boasts a talented cast. In addition to Smith and Holland, the film features Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Karen Gillan (Jumanji), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-O). The film is directed by Nick Bruno (Epic) Troy Quane (Ferdinand) and is being produced by Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment.

You can check out the official description below.

“SPIES IN DISGUISE is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Men in Black) voices Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better. Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills though, he makes up for in smarts and invention: Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.”

Spies In Disguise hits theaters in September of 2019.

So what did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!