Netflix: Spike Lee Reveals First Teaser for Da 5 Bloods

There may not be a legitimate summer movie season in theaters around the country, but Netflix and the other streaming services are doing what they can to make up for the lack of films on the big screen. Netflix is rolling out quite a few highly-anticipated films over the next couple of months, including the latest joint from acclaimed director Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods. Lee's new movie is set to debut on Netflix on June 12th, but the filmmaker is giving fans everywhere a look at what's to come right now.

On Sunday night, Lee shared the first teaser for Da 5 Bloods, which offers just thirty seconds of footage from the upcoming film. That said, you don't even need half of that runtime to see that Da 5 Bloods is going to be something special. You can check out the teaser below!

The final seconds of this teaser, which Lee tweeted from his personal account, reveal that the first full trailer for Da 5 Bloods is coming on Monday. At that point, fans will learn a little more about the story being told in the film, and what they can expect when it arrives in just a few weeks.

Da 5 Bloods tells the tale of a group of African American soldiers in Vietnam. While fighting over in the jungles, the group comes across a treasure and decides to bury it, with the intention of coming back later to retrieve it. In the process, the group loses its leader, played by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Decades later, in the present day, the remaining group members finally make the trip back to Vietnam to collect the remains of their late leader, as well as dig up the treasure that they left behind. Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Clarke Peters star as the current versions of the four soldiers and they're joined on their quest by Jonathan Majors, who plays the son of Lindo's character, Paul.

What do you think of the first teaser for Da 5 Bloods? Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix on June 12th.

