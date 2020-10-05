Spiral: From the Book of Saw Director Teases Baggage for Chris Rock's Character

✖

The next installment in the Saw franchise was supposed to hit theaters earlier this year, but has been delayed to 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is a new take on the franchise, brought to life by star/executive producer Chris Rock and director Darren Lynn Bousman. There's no telling exactly how Spiral will tie into the previous Saw films, but Bousman has explained that it will share a lot of themes with the rest of the franchise, particularly when it comes to Rock's character.

Bousman recently appeared on the No Prize From God podcast and talked a bit about his new Saw entry. He explained that Rock's character brings quite a lot of baggage with him, and that will help viewers relate to his character.

"Chris Rock’s character is dealing with some baggage which I, and many others, will find themselves dealing with," said Bousman. "Moreso in a relationship with father and son, with Samuel L. Jackson who plays his dad. We definitely get into stuff like that. And we definitely get into philosophies. I think of the things I love about the Saw franchise in general is the philosophies of what the killer is doing. If you go back and watch what Jigsaw is doing it's a philosophy. He’s trying to teach people to appreciate their life."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who has helmed several Saw movies to this point, and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger. The film stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. You can check out the film's official synopsis below!

"A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is set to arrive on the big screen on May 21, 2021.