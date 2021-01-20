Spiral: From The Book of Saw Releases New Image

✖

Among the many movies that were pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is the newest chapter in the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Chris Rock's new take on Saw has been high on many anticipated lists for quite a few horror fans, and this year the film will finally make its way to theaters. Ahead of the premiere, Spiral: From the Book of Saw has debuted a brand new image featuring Rock's lead character.

The new photo was unveiled by Empire as a part of the magazine's 2021 film preview, and it shows Rock investigating the mark of a killer. You can take a look at the image below.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

“Chris came in with a thriller concept,” Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman told Empire. “He pitched this very elaborate, dense idea. We wanted it to feel much more like Seven. But it has so many ties to the mythos of Saw.”

This will be Bousman's fourth time helming a Saw film, but Spiral will be a very different kind of flick than the previous installments.

“I was a younger person,” the director said of his earlier Saw entries. “Gore and violence was the gimmick, I think. Gore and violent is no longer a gimmick – it just serves the story. This is much more about character, tension and fear.”

"Chris Rock’s character is dealing with some baggage which I, and many others, will find themselves dealing with," Bousman said on the No Prize From God podcast last year. "Moreso in a relationship with father and son, with Samuel L. Jackson who plays his dad. We definitely get into stuff like that. And we definitely get into philosophies. I think of the things I love about the Saw franchise in general is the philosophies of what the killer is doing. If you go back and watch what Jigsaw is doing it's a philosophy. He’s trying to teach people to appreciate their life."

You can check out Spiral's official synopsis below!

"A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is set to hit theaters on May 21st.