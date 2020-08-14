The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Clip Features a Poseidon-Sized Meltdown

✖

At long last, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has finally arrived. The first-ever CGI SpongeBob movie was supposed to debut back in 2020, but the pandemic caused it to be pushed to 2021. Paramount and Nickelodeon then made the decision to make it a streaming release, using the power of the sponge to launch the Paramount+ streaming service (formerly known as CBS All Access). Thursday morning, Paramount+ went live, meaning that Sponge on the Run would be available to stream for free on the service, in addition to its availability on PVOD platforms.

To celebrate the film's release, ComicBook.com has a brand new clip from Sponge on the Run that we are delighted to share exclusively with you. This clip featured Poseidon, the antagonist of SpongeBob's latest adventure, as he goes through a bit of a crisis. Poseidon, obsessed with his image, notices that he may have a wrinkle beneath his eye. A total meltdown ensues. You can take a look at the clip above.

Matt Berry, star of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, lends his voice to Poseidon in Sponge on the Run. The other character in the clip, Chancellor, is voiced by beloved comedian Reggie Watts.

Here's the official synopsis for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run:

"In the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship."

What did you think of the new clip from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run? Are you excited to check out the movie? Let us know in the comments!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is now available on PVOD and Paramount+.