Stranger Things Star Joe Keery's Spree Horror Movie Red Band Trailer Sees Influencer Culture Gone Mad

Two unexpected trends that the advances in technology have brought us in recent years are ride-sharing opportunities that allow anyone to give rides to passengers in need as well as influencer culture, as people attempt to win over social media for no other reason than wanting to exploit that popularity. In the upcoming horror film Spree, these two worlds collide as Stranger Things star Joe Keery explores just how desperate one can be for fame and the things it motivates them to do. Check out the red band trailer for Spree above before the film hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 14th.

Meet Kurt (Keery), a 23-year-old rideshare driver for Spree, who is so desperate for social media attention that he'll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy - coining his evil scheme "#thelesson", he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt’s desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan's flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage.

Spree is a satire of influencer culture gone mad, shedding new light on the disturbing and absurd nature of our “thirsty culture” and the numbing violence that characterizes modern-day America. The film examines the connection between social media as a desperate grab for attention and how this can make people immoral and dangerous. It offers a new window of critique into our society’s most frightening maladies.

The film also stars Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande with Kyle Mooney and David Arquette.

Most fans met Keery back in 2016 in the first season of Stranger Things, where Keery plays Steve Harrington. Interestingly, the character was meant to be killed in that debut season of the series, but after creators Matt and Ross Duffer saw the charisma Keery brought to the series, they realized they wanted Steve to stick around, going on to become a fan-favorite character. Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things started earlier this year, only to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spree hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 14th.

