Spy Kids Movies Heading to a New Streaming Service

More than two decades after the first movie in the series hit theaters, the Spy Kids franchise continues to occupy a soft spot in the hearts of movie fans everywhere. The beloved family action franchise from Robert Rodriguez has remained popular over the years, so much so that the filmmaker is actually working on rebooting it (following the success of Spy Kids-adjacent film We Can Be Heroes). The difficult thing for fans is that the Spy Kids movies have been jumping around different streaming services over the years, but watching the franchise will get a little easier this week when most of the movies head to a new streaming home.

The first three Spy Kids movies have been available to stream on Showtime for a while, but the start of June will see them get added to Paramount+. Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over are making their way to Paramount+ on June 1st. The fourth film, Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, unfortunately isn't joining the rest of the series. It's currently only streaming on Starz.

Those three Spy Kids movies are far from the only titles making their way to Paramount+ this week. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to Paramount+ on June 1st:

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday The 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon's Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher's Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can't Jump

Witness

Zoolander

Are you excited to watch the Spy Kids movies on Paramount+ next month? Let us know in the comments!