Spy Kids Movies Heading to a New Streaming Service
More than two decades after the first movie in the series hit theaters, the Spy Kids franchise continues to occupy a soft spot in the hearts of movie fans everywhere. The beloved family action franchise from Robert Rodriguez has remained popular over the years, so much so that the filmmaker is actually working on rebooting it (following the success of Spy Kids-adjacent film We Can Be Heroes). The difficult thing for fans is that the Spy Kids movies have been jumping around different streaming services over the years, but watching the franchise will get a little easier this week when most of the movies head to a new streaming home.
The first three Spy Kids movies have been available to stream on Showtime for a while, but the start of June will see them get added to Paramount+. Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over are making their way to Paramount+ on June 1st. The fourth film, Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, unfortunately isn't joining the rest of the series. It's currently only streaming on Starz.
Those three Spy Kids movies are far from the only titles making their way to Paramount+ this week. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to Paramount+ on June 1st:
