Star Trek Actors Karl Urban and John Cho Reunite in New Photo

It's been four years since the debut of Star Trek Beyond, the latest film to appear in the franchise's rebooted film franchise. Nicknamed the "Kelvin Timeline", fans have grown fond of the rebooted ensemble cast, and have been hopeful to see them return in some capacity. While that doesn't officially seem to be in the cards anytime soon, two of the reboot cast members recently joined forces in an endearing way. Karl Urban, who played Leonard "Bones" McCoy in the films, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Hikaru Sulu actor George Takei out fishing together.

While the Star Trek franchise has been trucking long on television, it hasn't had a theatrical release since Beyond. Star Trek 4 was in development for quite some time, but was seemingly stalled last year due to contract negotiations. That being said, many of the film's reboot cast are eager to return in some capacity.

"It's already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs," Spock actor Zachary Quinto told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I can't even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I'm sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I'm not really attached to it anymore.

"I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it's ever going to happen again," he continued. "I think that's the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that'd be great, but I'm not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that's what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that's what it was, then that's incredible, and if we get to do more, that's also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they've been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them."

