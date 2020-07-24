Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Reveals TIE Ship He Designed for Episode IX

✖

Colin Trevorrow has revealed the TIE ship he designed for Episode IX. One of the things that fans were looking forward to most in the sequel trilogy were the riffs on old established ships from the Star Wars franchise. In a conversation with Collider, the prospective director shared the first look at a craft he called a TIE Marauder that he designed with his son. When the project was under his control, Trevorrow was hoping to call Episode IX Duel of the Fates, but obviously that did not come to fruition. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been out of theaters for months now, but the fandom is still debating its existence as we speak. After the initial response to the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, people began to rummage around in Trevorrow’s abandoned plans, and some yearned to see what his version would have looked like on the big screen.

“So this is one of the – my son and I designed a ship, I have two ships. One of them is at the theme park at Disneyland,” Trevorrow divulged. “This is the other one, and it only exists in this 3D model. It’s called a TIE Marauder, and for Christmas the guys painted it for me – I only had this in a 3D model. Now this is the only one in the world, and it’s an amazing memory for me when I got to do something that was an incredible experience from start to finish that I was able to make a Star Wars ship with my son.”

All those changes to Episode IX led to writer Chris Terrio having to explain himself in the media multiple times. He said that forces up top changed some of The Rise of Skywalker’s biggest pivots.

"Kathy Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan had a clear plan for where they wanted things to end," Terrio told AwardsDaily. "They had clear plans about certain narrative marks they wanted us to hit. They also gave us a lot of freedom within that. We knew that Rey and Ren were utterly key to this trilogy, but we also felt that there was no way that we were going to not find a path to redemption for Kylo Ren, the son of Han and Leia. We felt that right from the beginning, when [director/co-writer] J.J. [Abrams] established Kylo Ren in Episode VII, there was a war going on inside him and that he had been corrupted by something bigger than himself and had made bad choices along the way. J.J. and I felt we needed to find a way in which he could be redeemed, and that gets tricky at the end of Episode VIII because Snoke is gone."

"The biggest bad guy in the galaxy at that moment seemingly is Kylo Ren. There needed to be an antagonist that the good guys could be fighting, and that’s when we really tried to laser in on who had been the great source of evil behind all of this for so long,” he continued. “That’s when we really started aggressively pursuing this idea that there is old evil that didn’t die. The source of the evil in the galaxy is this dark spirit waiting for its revenge and biding its time. The entity known as Palpatine in this version – his body died in [Star Wars:] Return of the Jedi – is patient and has been waiting. He dug his fox hole and has been waiting for his chance to re-establish his total domination."

Would you like to see an animated version of Trevorrow’s vision at some point? Let us know down in the comments!

