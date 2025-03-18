Fans Can Thank Tom Cruise for This Perfect Star Wars Casting

Star Wars fans who enjoyed John Boyega’s performance as Finn in the sequel trilogy have Tom Cruise to thank. During a panel at this year’s Emerald City Comic Con (via Popverse), Boyega recalled how he landed his Star Wars gig, giving credit to Cruise. While Cruise was working with J.J. Abrams on post-production of a Mission: Impossible film (most likely 2011’s Ghost Protocol), he raved about Boyega’s work in the sci-fi movie Attack the Block. Cruise’s recommendation led to Abrams watching the film for himself, and he was impressed enough that Boyega was on his radar when it came time to cast Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I’m thankful to Tom Cruise, who loved Attack the Block,” Boyega said. “He was editing Mission: Impossible at the time with J.J. Abrams. Tom told J.J., ‘You’ve got to watch this kid in Attack the Block.’ J.J. watched it, and one thing led to another, and four or five years later, I was in the movie.”

In Attack the Block, Boyega portrays Moses, a young gang leader who spearheads the fight back against an alien invasion in his neighborhood. Directed by Joe Cornish, the film received widespread critical praise. Though it only grossed $6.2 million at the worldwide box office, Attack the Block has earned a passionate following in the years since its release, and a sequel has been in development.

Boyega played Finn in all three installments of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which proved to be his breakout role. Outside of the galaxy far, far away, the actor’s notable credits include Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, the Netflix sci-fi hit They Cloned Tyrone, and the acclaimed drama The Woman King. Boyega is also set to headline a Book of Eli TV series, playing a younger version of Denzel Washington’s character from the film.

Even with Cruise’s recommendation, Boyega wasn’t just handed the role of Finn. He had to go through a rigorous audition process, as several names in Hollywood were vying for a spot in The Force Awakens. Tom Holland was just one of the many actors in the running for the part at one point in time. Still, Abrams’ fondness for Attack the Block likely gave Boyega an edge over the competition. It’s easy to see why Boyega is thankful for Cruise. Star Wars put Boyega on the map, opening doors for him to pursue opportunities to work with great filmmakers on interesting projects. Things could have turned out very differently if he didn’t land the Star Wars gig, but fortunately fans were treated to his strong performances. Though Boyega voiced some frustrations over the direction of the sequel trilogy, he always delivered memorable turns in the films, conveying Finn’s journey from stormtrooper to Resistance hero. His chemistry with Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley was a highlight.

With Ridley set to reprise Rey in a new Star Wars movie about the beginnings of a new Jedi Order, it’ll be interesting to see if Boyega returns to the franchise. Comments from Ridley indicate she’ll be working alongside a different supporting cast this time around, but it would be nice to see her reunited with her old friends again. The Rise of Skywalker confirmed Finn is Force sensitive, so perhaps he has a spot at Rey’s temple, where he can hone his abilities and help his companion usher in a new era for the Jedi.