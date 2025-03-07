Daisy Ridley Has Bad News About More Star Wars Sequel Actors Coming Back

With Daisy Ridley set to return to the Star Wars franchise in director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s movie New Jedi Order, fans have been wondering if any of Ridley’s sequel trilogy co-stars will be joining her on her next adventure in the galaxy far, far away. Based on the actress’ latest comments, it sounds like there might not be any reunions with Finn or Poe Dameron. In an interview with Backstage, Ridley openly discussed her biggest fears about returning to Star Wars after so many years away. In her response, she mentioned that this time around, she’ll be working with “different actors,” which presents a new set of challenges for her to figure out.

“The first three films, we did fairly close together in the grand scheme of things. So one of the things is: Do I remember how to be Rey?” Ridley said. “It’s been a while, and time has passed in [the Star Wars] world. So there are a lot of questions about what has happened in that time, both for me and for the character; that in and of itself feels like a challenge. And then there’s the fact that I’ll be working with different actors and different filmmakers, which brings up different things. And that is always progressive, I suppose, because it’s someone else’s interpretation.”

Since being announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, New Jedi Order has lingered in development, going through multiple writers as Lucasfilm tries to crack the story. Currently, The Bourne Ultimatum writer George Nolfi is penning the script. In February, Ridley shared a New Jedi Order update with ComicBook, revealing that while she hasn’t read the latest screenplay, she’s excited about the story’s potential.

So far, Ridley is the only cast member who’s been confirmed for New Jedi Order. Naomi Ackie, who portrayed Jannah in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has expressed interest in returning to the franchise. However, she hasn’t been contacted by the studio.

It’s important to note that Ridley doesn’t definitively shut the door on John Boyega and Oscar Isaac coming back. Even if Finn and Poe are featured in some capacity, New Jedi Order would still feature several franchise newcomers, as the story chronicles Rey’s attempt to lead a new generation of Jedi. That said, it sounds like there’s a strong chance Rey will be spending most of her time with fresh faces, which could be disappointing for some fans. While the sequel trilogy earned mixed reactions for its storytelling, most enjoyed seeing the cast in their roles and Ridley had great chemistry with Boyega and Isaac. It would be fun to see those three together again, but having Ridley play against a different supporting cast in an exciting prospect. It’s an opportunity for the filmmakers to establish new character dynamics with Rey in the role of mentor. It’ll be interesting to see which of her students she’s close with and how she draws upon her past while teaching them.

New Jedi Order takes place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, so it makes sense if the Resistance heroes have gone their separate ways after defeating the First Order. That doesn’t mean Rey, Finn, and Poe are no longer friends, they’ve just had to follow their own paths. Even though Finn is Force-sensitive, that’s not a guarantee he’d be a student at Rey’s academy. Assuming Finn and Poe don’t have cameos in New Jedi Order, hopefully the film provides viewers with an update on their whereabouts, potentially teasing their return in a future Star Wars project.