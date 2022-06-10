Fans of Star Wars, Jurassic Park, David Lynch, and More Celebrate Laura Dern’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Laura Dern! The star known for playing Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park and much more turned 54 on January 10th. Yesterday also marked one year since she won her first Oscar for playing Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story. In honor of Dern's big day, many people have taken to social media to celebrate her and her work. In addition to Jurassic Park fans, Dern is getting a lot of love from her co-stars as well as fans of Star Wars, David Lynch, Big Little Lies, and more!

Before you check out some of the tweets in Dern's honor, here's a quote from Jurassic World: Dominion director, Colin Trevorrow, who teased that Dern's role in the film will be bigger than just a cameo. "This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

You can check out some of the birthday tweets for Dern below...