Fans of Star Wars, Jurassic Park, David Lynch, and More Celebrate Laura Dern’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Laura Dern! The star known for playing Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park and much more turned 54 on January 10th. Yesterday also marked one year since she won her first Oscar for playing Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story. In honor of Dern's big day, many people have taken to social media to celebrate her and her work. In addition to Jurassic Park fans, Dern is getting a lot of love from her co-stars as well as fans of Star Wars, David Lynch, Big Little Lies, and more!
Before you check out some of the tweets in Dern's honor, here's a quote from Jurassic World: Dominion director, Colin Trevorrow, who teased that Dern's role in the film will be bigger than just a cameo. "This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."
You can check out some of the birthday tweets for Dern below...
Love From Kyle
Happy birthday to @LauraDern. Hope you have the best day! So grateful for these years of friendship ✨ pic.twitter.com/uJgAHY2rEj— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) February 10, 2021
Love From Reese
Time to celebrate this queen @LauraDern! Happy Birthday to my bonus sister / my comedy inspiration / my empathy guide for the universe / my partner in all big schemes. I’m so happy you were born today! 💫💓 pic.twitter.com/TnaF4uiJCl— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 10, 2021
Jurassic Legend
Saving men from Velociraptors since 93’. All in a day’s work for our birthday girl, @LauraDern. HBD! pic.twitter.com/rZI5UDbu8J— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 10, 2021
Galaxy Icon
“We are the spark that will light the fire that will restore the Republic.”
Happy Birthday to the unstoppable Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, @lauradern. pic.twitter.com/Vokb75RNJF— Star Wars (@starwars) February 10, 2021
Riveting Roles
Happy birthday to Laura Dern! pic.twitter.com/Gz657Pqj2j— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) February 10, 2021
Wonderful History
Happy Birthday, Laura Dern.
Here's David Lynch campaigning for her oscar nomination on a street corner with a live cow, 2006 pic.twitter.com/Glx9JBTjPJ— cinesthetic (@AestheticOfFilm) February 10, 2021
A Treasure
happy birthday laura dern pic.twitter.com/Wck0YWtEkw— dani (@missemilyblunt) February 10, 2021
To Make Your Day
Laura Dern asking Oscar Isaac to make porg noises to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/qD5g3OAJzu— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) February 10, 2021
Love This
A lot of my growing up in Hollywood stories aren’t actually that interesting BUT I took a yoga class with Laura Dern once when I was eight or nine— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 10, 2021
Renata Klein Rights
Happy Bday to female rage legend Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/HowWmYEnHm— Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) February 10, 2021
Can't Look Away
Happy birthday, Laura Dern! pic.twitter.com/gFJj901JYw— New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) February 10, 2021
Finally, the Perfect Throwback
will be listening to this all day in honor of the magnificent @LauraDern on her birthday pic.twitter.com/qHn2PnTfNj— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 10, 2021