7 Star Wars Prequel Moments That Are Worse Than Anything in the Sequels

When it comes to the three Star Wars trilogies, the original is at the front of the pack. It sets the tone for everything that comes after, building up major figures like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker that have become synonymous with the franchise. It’s a toss-up after that, though, with both the prequel and sequel trilogies having major issues that keep them from reaching the heights of the original. However, whether it’s due to nostalgia or something else, the sequels get more hate than the prequels these days. It’s honestly hard to go anywhere on the Internet without finding a negative conversation about Episodes VII, VIII, and IX.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s about time that the world remembers that the prequels are far from perfect, and that there are aspects of them that are hard to defend. Here are seven Star Wars prequel moments that are worse than anything in the sequels.

1) Anakin Skywalker’s Sand Speech

Anakin Skywalker doesn’t hide his feelings for Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, so when he gets the chance to go with her to Naboo, he’s over the moon. The dynamic between the two characters is strange, though, with Anakin coming off as creepy at times. However, his worst moment on Naboo comes when he talks about how much he dislikes sand. The dialogue is so clunky that not even Hayden Christensen’s charisma can save the moment.

2) The Jedi Have Super Speed

The beginning of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is a whirlwind, as it reveals what the galaxy was like before the rise of the Empire. There’s nothing too out of the ordinary until the Trade Federation unleashes droids on the Jedi negotiators Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn. When the Jedi realize they’re out of their depth, they use super speed to escape. The ability never returns, leaving its status in a galaxy far, far away a mystery.

3) Chewbacca Gets Chummy With Yoda

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has a lot on its plate, completing Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side and taking most of the Jedi off the board. However, George Lucas finds time to cram in a connection to the original trilogy in the form of Chewbacca, who helps lead the Wookie army on Kashyyyk. While Chewie’s cameo isn’t canon-breaking, it does open a can of worms that’s on the same level as some of the sequels’ big misses.

4) Any Scene With Jar Jar Binks

At the time of The Phantom Menace‘s release, Jar Jar Binks dealt with his fair share of criticism. It had nothing to do with Ahmed Best, who was doing the best he could with what he had, but the character wasn’t working because his humor felt out of place. Lucas had to tone down Jar Jar’s role in the next two movies, making him a strange footnote in Star Wars history.

5) Boba Fett Holding His Dad’s Head

Another way that Lucas tried to set the stage for the events of the original trilogy was by introducing a young Boba Fett, who was a clone of his “father,” Jango Fett. The duo causes problems for Obi-Wan before heading to Geonosis, where the Separatist leadership is hanging out. When the Jedi arrive, Jango ends up in the fight and dies at the hands of Mace Windu. Boba finds his dad’s helmet, with the head still inside, and holds it up in an eerie moment.

6) Padmé Amidala Dying of a Broken Heart

Padmé doesn’t get to see her children grow up, which means she’s living on borrowed time in the prequels. In Revenge of the Sith, she tells Anakin that she’s pregnant, sealing her fate by the end of the movie. Her death ends up being pretty controversial, though, as a robot announces that she lost the will to live. What doesn’t help matter is that moments after Padmé draws her last breath, Darth Vader, now in his iconic suit, loses his composure and screams, “Noooooooo!”

7) The Introduction of Midi-Chlorians

The prequel scene that hurts the Star Wars franchise the most is when Qui-Gon reveals the existence of midi-chlorians, microscopic life forms that give people Force abilities. It takes the magic out of a galaxy far, far, away, turning the Force into something that can be explained by science rather than magic. There’s nothing worse than having to think about formulas and math while watching a Star Wars movie.

How do you feel about the Star Wars prequel moments on this list? Do you think they’re worse than the most controversial sequel scenes? Let us know in the comments below!