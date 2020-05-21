Star Wars Fans Show Love for The Empire Strikes Back on 40th Anniversary

The first Star Wars sequel landed in theaters 40 years ago today, which brought with it shocking realizations to the galaxy far, far away. At the time it was released, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back earned a mixed reaction from fans, as the tone of the adventure was much darker than its predecessor, with its conclusion featuring the reveal that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker's father and Han Solo's capture by Boba Fett leaving fans with a sinking feeling that the Rebellion might not be able to defeat the Galactic Empire. Despite those initial conflicting reactions to the film, it has since gone on to largely be considered the strongest entry in the entire Skywalker Saga.

Despite the film featuring a number of depressing reveals, it also introduced us to characters like Yoda, Lando Calrissian, and Boba Fett, all of who would go on to become beloved staples of the franchise, while also giving us Leia and Han's first kiss and the iconic interaction in which Leia professes her love for the scoundrel, to which he replies, "I know."

Scroll down to see Star Wars fans sharing their love for The Empire Strikes Back on its 40th anniversary!