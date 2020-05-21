Star Wars Fans Show Love for The Empire Strikes Back on 40th Anniversary
The first Star Wars sequel landed in theaters 40 years ago today, which brought with it shocking realizations to the galaxy far, far away. At the time it was released, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back earned a mixed reaction from fans, as the tone of the adventure was much darker than its predecessor, with its conclusion featuring the reveal that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker's father and Han Solo's capture by Boba Fett leaving fans with a sinking feeling that the Rebellion might not be able to defeat the Galactic Empire. Despite those initial conflicting reactions to the film, it has since gone on to largely be considered the strongest entry in the entire Skywalker Saga.
Despite the film featuring a number of depressing reveals, it also introduced us to characters like Yoda, Lando Calrissian, and Boba Fett, all of who would go on to become beloved staples of the franchise, while also giving us Leia and Han's first kiss and the iconic interaction in which Leia professes her love for the scoundrel, to which he replies, "I know."
Scroll down to see Star Wars fans sharing their love for The Empire Strikes Back on its 40th anniversary!
Absolutely Amazing
Happy 40th Anniversary to the best Star Wars film! Absolutely amazing and masterpiece in cinema. #starwars #EmpireStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/lrJDOnv4NO— scooby 🌌 (@callme_scooby) May 21, 2020
Chills
Chills. Every. Damn. Time. #EmpireStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/FNcjUW4Eoi— The Drive-In (@thedriveinpod) May 21, 2020
Flawless
Happy Birthday! 40 years ago one of the best movies in cinema history was released! This movie is flawless, beautiful, funny, sad, epic. Thank you everyone who was apart of making it. Wish I was alive to see it in theatres for the first time! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3R2CXPJJWP— AnakinSkywalker (@AnakinS03737461) May 21, 2020
Ultimate Masterclass
40 years ago, this ultimate masterclass came out. 🎉 #EmpireStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/lK1whbjgte— 𝐎𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐬 (@hmzacr) May 21, 2020
Greatest of All Time
Even after 40 years, #EmpireStrikesBack is still the #goat of Star Wars films. pic.twitter.com/cqsQYIVagH— Jere (@JereDontCare) May 21, 2020
Cinematic Masterpiece
40 years ago this cinematic masterpiece was released #EmpireStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/m9b0WKUWvk— 𝐼 ✿ ESB DAY (@LUKESlTH) May 21, 2020
Hanleia Appreciation
empire strikes back hanleia appreciation pic.twitter.com/B0HqzJ4XPK— esb day (@leiasrebel) May 21, 2020
Some Carrie Fisher
happy 40 years of the empire strikes back, here's some carrie fisher on the set!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eH98imrrk4— ella ✿ | DM LIMIT (@sithghafa) May 21, 2020
Say Thank You
Everyone say thank you to Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back for giving us the most iconic scene of all time pic.twitter.com/h9DmjEiVcN— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) May 21, 2020
Empire Strikes Back Day
HAPPY EMPIRE STRIKES BACK DAY NOW SAY IT BACK pic.twitter.com/bVvioeEIqV— lane (@dnidjarin) May 21, 2020
