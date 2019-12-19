Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Different Dark Rey Design

Concept artist Adam Brockbank has taken to Instagram recently, sharing images from his Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as seen in the recently-released The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Billed as the official behind-the-scenes book of concept, production, and post-production art for the film, the books' official synopsis invites fans to "go inside the creative process behind the most anticipated film of the century. The latest trilogy in the Star Wars film series brings the Skywalker Saga to a close and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making."

Of particular interest in the book -- and one of them is included here -- are the extra looks at "Dark Rey," the evil version of Rey Skywalker seen in prophetic visions in the film. The moment, which surprised fans in a trailer early on in the movie's promotional campaign, became a quick fan favorite.

"That's 'Dark Rey'... I honestly felt like I know know what a viral sensation is - because I was one," Ridley said during a TV appearance last year. "It was really exciting because it dropped at a convention, and then the trailer didn't come out for three days. So my mom was texting me, being like, 'What is this I've seen on Twitter? Do you go dark?' And I was like 'We'll have to wait and see!'"

You can see a number of Brockbank's recently-posted sketches below.