Stephen King's The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon To Be Directed By Lynne Ramsay

✖

Three years after her most recent feature film, Scottish director Lynne Ramsay is set to step behind the camera once again, marking her shortest gap between films in over twenty years. According to The Hollywood Reporter Ramsay's next project will be a Stephen King adaptation, with the director set to helm a movie version of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon for Village Roadshow. Ramsay co-wrote the script with I’m Not Okay With This co-creator Christy Hall,. Christine Romero, the former wife of the late George A. Romero, will produce alongside Roy Lee of Vertigo Films, previously responsible for the two IT movies at Warner Bros.

Released in 1999, King's official website describes the book as follows: "Nine-year-old Trisha McFarland strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. Lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, Trisha has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasizes that her hero will save her. Nature isn't her only adversary, though - something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark woods."

A critical favorite, Ramsay has only directed four feature films in her career so far despite having been active since the late 1990s. Her first two films, Ratcatcher and Morvern Callar, made a name for her on the indie circuit, though she's perhaps best known for her two most recent efforts including 2011's We Need to Talk About Kevin and 2017's You Were Never Really Here. Those bleak and violent films were marked with critical raves from leading actors Tilda Swinton and Joaquin Phoenix, proving that Ramsay could still bring it and also attract A-list talent.

News of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon being turned into a feature film is yet another entry to be added to the list of upcoming Stephen King adaptations as the prolific horror author's work enjoys a fresh renaissance on the big screen. WB's reboot of IT set things in motion after it became the highest grossing horror movie of all time in 2017. Since then, adaptations of Gerald's Game and 1922 debuted on Netflix, with Pet Sematary, IT: Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep, and In the Tall Grass all having been released to varying degrees of critical acclaim. New adaptations of 'Salem's Lot, The Long Walk, The Tommyknockers, From a Buick 8 and Firestarter are also all in various stages of development with television shows like The Stand and an Overlook Hotel series in the works as well.

(Cover photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)