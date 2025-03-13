Indie Thriller Steppenwolf Getting Limited Edition Release from Arrow Video: Watch the Exclusive New Trailer

Play video

One of the best thrillers of the last couple of years is a film that you probably haven’t heard of, but you’ll have a great chance to change that in May, thanks to a new release from Arrow Video. Steppenwolf is a brutal and darkly hilarious tale of redemption from director Adilkhan Yerzhanov, receiving rave reviews on the festival circuit last year — ComicBook’s own Spencer Perry gave it a 4.5/5 score after catching it the Fantasia International Film Festival. Despite the great reviews, and comparisons to cult hits like Drive and Sisu, Steppenwolf hasn’t had a huge presence with movie fans in the US. At least, not yet.

Arrow Video is releasing a limited edition Blu-ray of Steppenwolf on May 27th, which will mark the first physical release for the film here in the States. To celebrate the occasion, and show off what a great flick Steppenwolf is, Arrow has partnered with ComicBook to share a brand new trailer for the release, which you can check out at the top of the page!

The Steppenwolf Blu-ray comes with several special features, including a new audio commentary and a couple of in-depth featurettes, but the most exciting addition to the disc is its inclusion of a whole second film. Arrow’s Steppenwolf release also contains Yerzhanov’s 2022 film Goliath, which hasn’t ever been released in the United States. You can pre-order your copy of Steppenwolf here.

Below, you’ll find the complete lineup of special features included with Arrow’s limited edition Steppenwolf Blu-ray.

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of Steppenwolf and Goliath

Original lossless DTS HD-MA 5.1 surround audio for both films

English subtitles for both films

Optional Spanish subtitles available for Steppenwolf only

Brand new audio commentary on Steppenwolf with critic and pop culture historian David Flint, recorded exclusively for Arrow Video in 2025

Reading Steppenwolf as a Transnational Post-Western, a brand new visual essay by author, film historian and academic Lee Broughton, exploring the use of American and Italian Western genre tropes in Steppenwolf and other films from around the world

The Making of Steppenwolf, a 15-minute behind-the-scenes featurette featuring interviews with the cast and crew

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new interviews with Steppenwolf cast and crew members including writer-director Adilkhan Yerzhanov, producer Aliya Mendygozhina, actors Berik Aitzhanov and Anna Starchenko, composer Galymzhan Moldanazar and cinema

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Time Tomorrow

The official synopsis for Steppenwolf reads, “Tamara (Anna Starchenko), a young lady consumed by trauma, searches for her missing son, Timka, in a small town dominated by riots and violence. In a desperate attempt to get him back, she teams up with an amoral former police investigator (Berik Aitzhanov) whose methods prove to be frequently cruel and sadistic. Quietly determined, Tamara decides to complete the mission with the nihilistic detective, no matter the cost, as the pair embark on a bloody and bullet-riddled road trip in their combined search for salvation.”

The Steppenwolf limited edition Blu-ray from Arrow Video arrives from physical media retailers on May 27th.