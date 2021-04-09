Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 9)

Another weekend has arrived, and it's going to be another weekend packed with brand new streaming releases for TV and movie fans to enjoy. All of the major streaming services — Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime — have new content being added to their rosters this weekend, as well as some older titles that are set to arrive. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there is definitely something new heading to streaming services for you to enjoy this weekend.

For Marvel fans, this weekend is a big one on two different fronts. The latest episode of the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was added to Disney+ first thing Friday morning. On Saturday, The New Mutants will premiere on HBO, meaning that it will also be made available on the HBO Max streaming service.

If you're looking for a new movie or series to check out this weekend, there are a couple of different options. Netflix is releasing the original superhero comedy Thunder Force, which stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. Them, the new horror series from Lena Waithe, premieres on Prime Video.

You can take a look at the full list of this weekend's new streaming arrivals below!