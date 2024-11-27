Everything Coming to Streaming Services on Thanksgiving Weekend 2024

Thanksgiving is officially upon us! It’s time for a (hopefully) relaxing weekend of good food and good company, which is almost always paired with some solid entertainment. For some, that will mean heading out to the movie theaters to see Moana 2 or Wicked. For many others, that will mean hanging out at home to watch football, Hallmark Christmas movies, or whatever new titles the various streaming services have to offer.

All of the major streaming services have some big additions planned for Thanksgiving weekend. Max is helping all of those complaining that there aren’t enough Thanksgiving movies by releasing the new original film Sweethearts. Debuting on Thursday, Sweethearts is a romantic comedy about a couple of young people heading home for the holiday.

Over on Netflix, Thursday will bring the premiere of the Colman Domingo series The Madness, as well as a holiday edition of Is it Cake? Sunday marks the arrival of December, which means a whole horde of new movie additions to basically every service.

You can check out the full list of Thanksgiving weekend streaming additions below!

Thursday, November 28th (Thanksgiving)

NETFLIX

Asaf (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES

The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Chef

PEACOCK

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

PRIME VIDEO

Oshi no Ko

The Secret: Dare to Dream – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Friday, November 29th (Black Friday)

NETFLIX

Senna (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Sister (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

MAX

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)

HULU

Olympus Has Fallen

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo

PARAMOUNT+

The Agency series premiere (Paramount+ with Showtime only)

PEACOCK

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)

The One That Got Away

PRIME VIDEO

Black Friday Football

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour

Saturday, November 30th

DISNEY+

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Beatles ‘64 – Premiere

MAX

Cleats & Convos, Episode 108

PARAMOUNT+

Clouds of Sils Maria

The Lovers

PEACOCK

A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)

Deck the Walls (Hallmark)

Hick

Mad To Be Normal

Sunday, December 1st

NETFLIX

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

MAX

Cedar Rapids

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie

Hamlet 2

How I Live Now

Invisible Stripes

It All Came True

Jupiter Ascending

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

King of the Underworld

Lightning Strikes Twice

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Meet Me in St. Louis

Megamind

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Velvet

Ninja Assassin

Overland Telegraph

Passage to Marseille

Person to Person

Pistol Harvest

Results

Riders of the Range

Saddle Legion

San Quentin

So This Is Paris

Stagecoach Kid

State’s Attorney

Strike Up the Band

Take This Waltz

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon

The Oklahoma Kid

The Return of Doctor X

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties

The Secret Fury

The Shop Around the Corner

The Threat

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Wagons Roll at Night

The Woman on Pier 13

They Drive by Night

Tomorrow is Another Day

White Bird in a Blizzard

White God

Words and Music

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

HULU

Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

Antwone Fisher

Cast Away

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Epic

Epic Movie

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted

Muppet Treasure Island

Rio 2

Sommersby

Speed

Bad Moms

This Christmas

Gladiator

National Security

Paradise Highway

The Perfect Guy

The Perfect Holiday

The Quick and the Dead

Ricki and the Flash

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

PEACOCK

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven (1992)

Believe in Christmas

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hook

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts

Still Waiting

This Is The End

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

PARAMOUNT+

Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)

Longmire (seasons 1-6)

45 Years

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms

Baywatch

Bebe’s Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte’s Web

Chicago

Chocolate City

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Heaven Can Wait

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings

Risky Business

Rosemary’s Baby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Trading Places

Unaccompanied Minors

Wayne’s World 2

What Men Want

What Remains

Wild Things

Winter’s Bone

World Trade Center

Zodiac

PRIME VIDEO

All The Queen’s Men S1-S3

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8

Babylon 5 S1-S5

Falcon Crest S1-S9

Hatfields & McCoys

Knots Landing S1-S14

Nikita S1-S4

Nip/Tuck S1-S7

Sisters S1-S6

A Haunting in Venice

A Scanner Darkly

After Hours

Alexander the Great

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Almost Famous

Amistad

An All Dogs Christmas Carol

An Inconvenient Truth

Anger Management

Back to School

BALLS OUT

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition

Bio-Dome

Born to be Wild

Bulletproof Monk

Cadillac Man

Child’s Play (1988)

Chorus Line

Cop Land

Critters

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deep Cover

Dick

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite

El Cantante

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town

Green Room

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hansel and Gretel

Havoc

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser: Inferno

Hercules (1983)

Hostile Witness

Hot Under The Collar

If Looks Could Kill

Imagine That

Jackie Chan’s First Strike

Joker

Justice League

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Vegas

Lawman

Lions for Lambs

Lost & Found

Major League

Mata Hari

Men at Work

Miami Blues

Monster Trucks

Mr. Nanny

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Once Upon A Time In The West

One Crazy Summer

Osmosis Jones

Out of Time

Overnight Delivery

Paycheck

Pet Sematary Two

Pocketful of Miracles

Rain Man

Red Dawn (1984)

Revolutionary Road

Road to Perdition

Sabrina (1954)

Shooter

Sicario

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Soapdish

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stop-Loss

SubUrbia

Tank Girl

TEEN WOLF (1985)

The 11th Hour

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

The Art of War

The Batman

The Battle of Britain

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Golden Child

The Great Train Robbery (2013)

The Island of Dr. Moreau

The Land that Time Forgot

The Last Waltz

The Perfect Holiday

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Untouchables

The Warriors

The Witches (1990)

The Wood

Thelma & Louise

Total Recall (1990)

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Under Fire

Vision Quest

Walking Tall (2004)

With Honors

Witness