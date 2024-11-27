Everything Coming to Streaming Services on Thanksgiving Weekend 2024

Thanksgiving is officially upon us! It’s time for a (hopefully) relaxing weekend of good food and good company, which is almost always paired with some solid entertainment. For some, that will mean heading out to the movie theaters to see Moana 2 or Wicked. For many others, that will mean hanging out at home to watch football, Hallmark Christmas movies, or whatever new titles the various streaming services have to offer.
Videos by ComicBook.com
All of the major streaming services have some big additions planned for Thanksgiving weekend. Max is helping all of those complaining that there aren’t enough Thanksgiving movies by releasing the new original film Sweethearts. Debuting on Thursday, Sweethearts is a romantic comedy about a couple of young people heading home for the holiday.
Over on Netflix, Thursday will bring the premiere of the Colman Domingo series The Madness, as well as a holiday edition of Is it Cake? Sunday marks the arrival of December, which means a whole horde of new movie additions to basically every service.
You can check out the full list of Thanksgiving weekend streaming additions below!
Thursday, November 28th (Thanksgiving)
NETFLIX
Asaf (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES
The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Chef
PEACOCK
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
PRIME VIDEO
Oshi no Ko
The Secret: Dare to Dream – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Friday, November 29th (Black Friday)
NETFLIX
Senna (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Sister (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
Mary Poppins Special
Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
Oz the Great and Powerful
MAX
Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)
HULU
Olympus Has Fallen
Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup
Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg
Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ
Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo
PARAMOUNT+
The Agency series premiere (Paramount+ with Showtime only)
PEACOCK
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
The One That Got Away
PRIME VIDEO
Black Friday Football
The World According To Kaleb: On Tour
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Streaming Services in December 2024]
Saturday, November 30th
DISNEY+
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
Beatles ‘64 – Premiere
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 108
PARAMOUNT+
Clouds of Sils Maria
The Lovers
PEACOCK
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
Hick
Mad To Be Normal
Sunday, December 1st
NETFLIX
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
MAX
Cedar Rapids
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Cop Out
Death Race (2008)
Glee The 3D Concert Movie
Hamlet 2
How I Live Now
Invisible Stripes
It All Came True
Jupiter Ascending
Key Largo
Kid Galahad
King of the Underworld
Lightning Strikes Twice
Lord of the Rings (1978)
Man from God’s Country
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Meet Me in St. Louis
Megamind
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Velvet
Ninja Assassin
Overland Telegraph
Passage to Marseille
Person to Person
Pistol Harvest
Results
Riders of the Range
Saddle Legion
San Quentin
So This Is Paris
Stagecoach Kid
State’s Attorney
Strike Up the Band
Take This Waltz
Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)
The Goonies
The Hobbit (1977)
The Maltese Falcon
The Oklahoma Kid
The Return of Doctor X
The Return of the King (1980)
The Roaring Twenties
The Secret Fury
The Shop Around the Corner
The Threat
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Wagons Roll at Night
The Woman on Pier 13
They Drive by Night
Tomorrow is Another Day
White Bird in a Blizzard
White God
Words and Music
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
HULU
Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55
Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5
Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8
Gold Rush: Complete Season 5
House Hunters: Complete Season 170
House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173
House Hunters International: Complete Season 140
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8
Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5
Antwone Fisher
Cast Away
Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
Cheaper By The Dozen 2
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Epic
Epic Movie
A Good Day to Die Hard
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland’s Opus
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted
Muppet Treasure Island
Rio 2
Sommersby
Speed
Bad Moms
This Christmas
Gladiator
National Security
Paradise Highway
The Perfect Guy
The Perfect Holiday
The Quick and the Dead
Ricki and the Flash
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
Twilight
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: New Moon
PEACOCK
The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)
American Hangman
Another Kind of Wedding
Beethoven (1992)
Believe in Christmas
Beverly Hills Wedding
The Big Lebowski
The Blessing Bracelet
Bridal Wave
Brown Sugar
Catch Me If You Can
The Change-Up
Country At Heart
Cut, Color, Murder
Deep Impact
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Dream Moms
Drumline
East Side Sushi
Edward Sissorhands
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Heat
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story
Hook
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Inception
Jamesy Boy
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Krampus
Kung Fu Panda Holiday
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Life (2017)
Lone Survivor
Love in Design
The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper
Mamma Mia!
Meatballs
Merry Madagascar
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Office Space
Over The Moon In Love
Pacific Rim
The Parts You Lose
Pride And Prejudice
Puss In Boots
Rhapsody of Love
Rise Of The Guardians
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Rock Of Ages
The Shack
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spare Parts
Still Waiting
This Is The End
To Catch a Spy
The Valley of Light
Waiting…
Wedding of a Lifetime
Wish You Were Here
PARAMOUNT+
Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)
Longmire (seasons 1-6)
45 Years
A Christmas Carol
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Annie
Arthur Christmas
Bad Moms
Baywatch
Bebe’s Kids
Blade Runner 2049
Boogie Nights
Born on the Fourth of July
Burn After Reading
Charlotte’s Web
Chicago
Chocolate City
Christmas Cupid
Cliffhanger
Cocktail
Coneheads
Contagion
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Cujo
Deck The Halls
Detained
Disturbia
Down to Earth
Edward Scissorhands
Fear
Fist Fight
Free Willy
Full Metal Jacket
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Heaven Can Wait
Hell or High Water
Her
Hustle & Flow
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Judas and the Black Messiah
Julie & Julia
King Richard
L.A. Confidential
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Love, Rosie
Major League
Malcolm X
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
Miracle on 34th Street
Mirror Mirror
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nancy Drew
No Country for Old Men
Point Break
Primal Fear
Rings
Risky Business
Rosemary’s Baby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Back-up Plan
The Cider House Rules
The Exorcist
The Good Liar
The Iron Giant
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
The Lovely Bones
The Matrix
The Monster Squad
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Outsiders
The Perfect Holiday
The Queen
The Secret Garden
The Uninvited
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Where I Leave You
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Trading Places
Unaccompanied Minors
Wayne’s World 2
What Men Want
What Remains
What Remains
Wild Things
Winter’s Bone
World Trade Center
Zodiac
PRIME VIDEO
All The Queen’s Men S1-S3
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8
Babylon 5 S1-S5
Falcon Crest S1-S9
Hatfields & McCoys
Knots Landing S1-S14
Nikita S1-S4
Nip/Tuck S1-S7
Sisters S1-S6
A Haunting in Venice
A Scanner Darkly
After Hours
Alexander the Great
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Almost Famous
Amistad
An All Dogs Christmas Carol
An Inconvenient Truth
Anger Management
Back to School
BALLS OUT
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition
Bio-Dome
Born to be Wild
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Child’s Play (1988)
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Critters
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deep Cover
Dick
Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite
El Cantante
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Ghost Town
Green Room
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hansel and Gretel
Havoc
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser: Inferno
Hercules (1983)
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
If Looks Could Kill
Imagine That
Jackie Chan’s First Strike
Joker
Justice League
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Vegas
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Lost & Found
Major League
Mata Hari
Men at Work
Miami Blues
Monster Trucks
Mr. Nanny
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Once Upon A Time In The West
One Crazy Summer
Osmosis Jones
Out of Time
Overnight Delivery
Paycheck
Pet Sematary Two
Pocketful of Miracles
Rain Man
Red Dawn (1984)
Revolutionary Road
Road to Perdition
Sabrina (1954)
Shooter
Sicario
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Soapdish
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stop-Loss
SubUrbia
Tank Girl
TEEN WOLF (1985)
The 11th Hour
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
The Art of War
The Batman
The Battle of Britain
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Golden Child
The Great Train Robbery (2013)
The Island of Dr. Moreau
The Land that Time Forgot
The Last Waltz
The Perfect Holiday
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Untouchables
The Warriors
The Witches (1990)
The Wood
Thelma & Louise
Total Recall (1990)
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Under Fire
Vision Quest
Walking Tall (2004)
With Honors
Witness