Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Reveals New Look at Ben Affleck's Batman

Shortly after Warner Brothers officially announced the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans quickly shifted focus to getting David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad released. Now, it appears Ayer is taking a page out of the Snyder playbook as the Suicide Squad helmer started to share black and white behind-the-scenes images of his take on the super-villain team-up flick. In a post to his Instagram Story Friday afternoon, Ayer released a new look at Ben Affleck's Batman as he leans over Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

The social media post is far from a confirmation any further development with Ayer's take on the original Suicide Squad is taking place, though it does mark an interesting move that's eerily similar to the steps Snyder started taking long ago for fans to see his cut of Justice League.

The director has been at the center of some conflicting statements about his version of the movie. Surrounding its release back in 2016, Ayer suggested the take movie-goers were seeing in theaters is the version he intended audiences to watch.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There’s no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer previously said in a 2016 interview. “And that’s one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f—king love them and you think they’d be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something’s cool and charismatic doesn’t mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master.”

The director's tone changed after WB announced the official release of the Snyder Cut. In a series of tweets after the announcement, Ayer said it'd be cathartic for him to be able to release his version. Not only that, but the director said it'd be easy to finish.

"This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete," Ayer tweeted in May. "It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

