Suicide Squad Director Reveals What Happened In Katana Scene Cut From Film

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has revealed another scene cut from the film's theatrical release. The director has received increased attention ever since Warner Bros. Pictures announced Zack Snyder's Justice League for HBO Max in 2021. One fan on Twitter took this moment to ask about a scene involving Katana (Karen Fukuhara) that appeared in the film's trailer but not the movie. Ayer says the scene would have seen Katana turning against her teammates as she fell under Enchantress's control. "Enchantress takes her over with a tendril and she attacks the rest of the Squad," Ayer tweeted back at the fan.

Suicide Squad went through significant changes in reshoots before it opened theaters in 2016. The Snyder Cut announcement has fans hoping that Ayer's original vision will also see the light of day. While Ayer says his version of the movie is almost complete, he's skeptical about Warner Bros. releasing it. "It is simply not my call or my IP," Ayer tweeted. "I love WB - it's always been my' home studio' I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that's just fine."

The director did reveal some other changes that were made to the film before its release. Ayer wanted Diablo to survive the movie, and Deadshot and Harley Quinn to fall for each other. He a different opening scene in mind, one that involved June Moone and Enchantress. There was also a scene where Joker drove Tattoo Man to suicide. Even with these changes, Ayer backed the theatrical cut off the film in the past, saying the released cut was his cut.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

