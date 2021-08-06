Suicide Squad: John Cena Speaks Out About ReleaseTheAyerCut

✖

There has been building buzz over David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad ever since DC and WB started developing a new take on the franchise with James Gunn, and now that the film is heading. towards its big theatrical release, that buzz is increasing considerably. The question of whether or not WB should release it has come up quite a bit during The Suicide Squad press tour, including an interview between Peacemaker star John Cena and Variety. Cena was asked if they should release it, and for Cena, it comes down to listening to your audience and meeting demand if the demand is there.

"You know I think it's in a company's best interest to listen to their audience, and if it's something so in demand and they got it, why not? I really think them giving James creative freedom, and one of the things James does so well among the other stuff is he's so active with his audience," Cena said. "He's interactive with the people that are diehards of the IP and know the material, so if you want to talk about somebody that knows their audience like they picked the right guy for this project in James Gunn, and I'm really happy to be a part of it."

Does John Cena think Warner Bros. should #ReleaseTheAyerCut? "It's in a company's best interest to listen to their audience. If it's in demand and they've got it, why not?" https://t.co/5e63TZotMw pic.twitter.com/c2oHx3VODz — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2021

Ayer commented on the original cut of the film in a letter last week, where he described his original version of the movie and revealed that tonly a handful of people had seen it.

"I put my life into Suicide Squad," Ayer wrote. "I made something amazing. My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are s*** on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut – it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't."

"I'm so proud of James and excited for the success that's coming," Ayer wrote. "I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs. I'm rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And James' brilliant work will be the miracles of miracles. I appreciate your patience. I will no longer speak publicly on this matter."