Super Bowl 2020: James Bond – No Time to Die Trailer Released

Fresh after premiering on television during the Super Bowl, MGM and EON Productions have released the new trailer for No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, which you can watch in full in the player below! Daniel Craig will complete his run of the character as the only actor to appear as James Bond across three different decades. The new movie will mark the fifth appearance by Craig as 007, but will also be his swan song as the character. Craig confirmed this once again last week.

“This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig told EW last week. “But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

No Time to Die will find a way to tie into all of Craig’s previous movies as James Bond, something recently confirmed by one of his co-stars. This should be too much of a surprise considering 2015’s SPECTRE provided a similar tactic, revealing that all of the nefarious villains Craig had faced in his movies including Casino Royale‘s Le Chiffre, Quantum of Solace‘s Dominic Greene, and Skyfall‘s Raoul Silva, were all agents of SPECTRE and reported to Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld. With both Waltz and Léa Seydoux’s Dr. Madeleine Swann set to reprise their roles for No Time to Die, it stands to reason that even deeper connections between the previous Craig movies will be made.

Cast members joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020.