New ‘Red Sparrow’ Trailer Airing During Super Bowl

Today’s Super Bowl will offer fans more movie and television commercials than they know what to do with – including one for Red Sparrow.

Jennifer Lawrence’s espionage thriller is one of several trailers confirmed to be debuting during tonight’s proceedings. 20th Century Fox announced the new trailer with a (very brief) teaser, which you can check out here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you aren’t familiar with Red Sparrow, here’s what you need to know. Lawrence leads the film as Dominika Egorova, a Russian ballerina who is recruited to “Sparrow School”. The school doubles as a Russian intelligence service, which trains Dominika and other ballerinas how to use their bodies as weapons. Dominika is then sent on her first mission, which involves targeting Nathaniel Nash (Joel Edgerton), a CIA agent.

The film’s first teaser trailer made waves late last year, largely thanks to what other property it draws similarities to. As Marvel fans have been quick to point out, what we’ve seen so far of Red Sparrow bares some pretty strong similarities to the origin story Black Widow, Marvel Comics’ fan-favorite female assassin.

These similarities became more prevalent with the second trailer release, especially as Marvel conveniently announced a Black Widow solo film just days later. But according to Red Sparrow‘s director, Francis Lawrence, there’s much that makes his film stand on its own.

“There’s people who think it’s very similar to the Black Widow story.” Lawrence said last month. “This is not pulled from Black Widow, this is pulled from Red Sparrow [the novel the movie is based on], you know, it’s just like written by a guy who was in the CIA [Jason Matthews]. It’s like, his references are coming from a very very different place from that. But there’ll always be that.”

“People like to put things in boxes, and I think is a really unique film.” Lawrence continued. “This is a thriller, it’s not action, again it’s not gadgety. It’s a hard-R. There’s violence, it’s a bit perverse, it’s suspenseful, a lot of intrigue. It’s a very different kind of spy film.”

Black Widow comparisons aside, it’s safe to say that there’s plenty to be excited about with regard to Red Sparrow. And thankfully, fans will have to wait just a matter of hours to see more of the film.

Red Sparrow will premiere on March 2nd.