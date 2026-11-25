What if there was another you somewhere in the universe? Not a clone or a doppelgänger, but a truly different version of you with the same face. Perhaps that version struck it rich. Perhaps that version made a few unfortunate choices. Or perhaps that version grew up to be a superpowered assassin who just decided the multiverse wasn’t big enough for the two of you. Hollywood has spent the last several years doing that kind of “what if,” but one early 2000s action flick explored alternate realities long before they became a blockbuster obsession.

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This film didn’t require a vast cinematic universe or a web of complicated superhero backstories to make the concept work. It had one martial arts legend playing multiple versions of himself, a premise that ensured every interaction was truly dangerous, and a surprisingly ambitious idea about one’s sense of self and the desire to become more than you are. And of course, there were tons of amazing action sequences.

How The One Turned the Multiverse Into a Jet Li Action Movie

The One arrived in 2001 with a pretty unusual premise for an action movie. The sci-fi flick starred Jet Li and was directed by James Wong. The story was set in a multiverse where alternate versions of the same person existed across different worlds. An organization called the Multiverse Authority kept an eye on travel between these realities, and it was tasked with maintaining stability. Someone had to think that was a bad idea. Check the trailer and you’ll see this movie was definitely ahead of its time. It might have had the most compelling plot, but overall, it’s a great watch for fans of science fiction and martial arts action.

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And that someone was Gabriel Yulaw. Li plays the former Multiverse Authority Agent (M.V.A.) who learns that each time one of his counterparts dies, that person’s life energy is redistributed among all the surviving versions, making each of them more powerful. Instead of just settling for one enhanced version of himself, Yulaw begins to track down his counterparts across the multiverse to become the strongest he can be. He even runs into a certain MVA agent named Evan Funsch, played by Jason Statham. His ultimate goal is to eliminate the other versions of himself and become an almost godlike incarnation called The One. The one problem? Gabe Law, also played by Li, is a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy still standing between him and that goal. That is an excellent setup for an action movie, especially one in which the hero and villain can literally stare in the mirror to see their greatest enemy.

The fun of the premise is that the movie takes one of the harder science fiction concepts and makes it easily digestible as an action hook. Every other version represents another possibility. Every encounter adds another spike in the drama. And having to go to war with someone who might as well be himself allows Li to deliver something that most action stars can’t quite deliver. He gets to fight his own mirror image with exactly the same skills. It’s like a martial arts film that accidentally strolled into a science lab and started smashing things.

How Jet Li’s Multiverse Film Beat Hollywood to the Trend

Today, it almost seems like audiences don’t even flinch when a film introduces a new universe or an alternate version of a main character. The multiverse has become a normal part of blockbuster storytelling. Marvel has built several major storylines around the concept, while animated hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse turned alternate realities into an expansive playground. We see the concept in all kinds of sci-fi stories and even anime. But in 2001, The One took the concept in a quite different direction. It wasn’t concerned with collecting countless versions of recognizable heroes. Instead, it was interested in what would happen if a person decided the other versions of himself were his rivals.

This is where Yulaw gets more interesting than the typical martial arts movie villain. He sees his alternate selves as wasted potential. By killing them, he can absorb their life energy and become stronger than any individual version of himself. Gabe offers a very different perspective. He’s the type of guy who’s content with his wife and his job as a police officer. He doesn’t need to become all-powerful or smite a bunch of multiversal opponents to feel unique. The conflict introduces a much more philosophical notion to the proceedings, sandwiched between flying fists and acrobatic leaps. It also provides a fun way of giving Jet Li a couple of different characters to play.