Movie adaptations are all the rage in the 21st century. While film has always adapted stories from outside media, even back in the early days of cinema, there were certain works that have been considered unadaptable, especially when it comes to fantasy novels. Books and movies are very different pieces of media and the reason is simple – scale. While both of them are stories, one is only a few hours long, whereas the other can take days and weeks to get through. The amount of detail is up to the author, but fantasy books are one place where the creators often go into exhaustive detail about the worlds they’ve created and this has meant that many thought them unadaptable. However, Hollywood was able to prove them wrong.

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There have been several big name fantasy series that have been adapted into brilliant movies, but here’s the thing – it could have gone terribly wrong. These stories were thought to be unadaptable for good reason and the fact that these four fantasy novels got made into such great movie was always a craps shoot. In fact, one of them is a strange paradox that is both an amazing series and also a complete failure of an adaptation.

4) Howl’s Moving Castle

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is one of the best anime studios ever, responsible for some of the greatest films, animated or otherwise, of all-time. Hiyao Miyazaki made a name for himself 1984’s Nausicaä and the Valley of the Wind, and started Ghibli in 1986 with Castle in the Sky. Also in 1986, another creator was releasing a work of their own that also had the world “castle” in the title – Howl’s Moving Castle by Dianna Wynn Jones. The novel starred Sophie, the eldest daughter of a family living in a world where the rules of fantasy fiction reign supreme. After being cursed by the Witch of the Wastes, she takes a job with the wizard Howl and is given a chance to reverse her curse, but only if she is able to get Howl to break his contract with the fire demon Calcifer.

Howl’s Moving Castle is part of that strain of meta-fantasy stories that were coming up in the British literary scene at the time, and stories like this can be a nightmare to adapt. In a lot of ways, the story is about the tropes of fantasy novels coming to life and moving those kinds of stories to a new medium, especially one so unlike novels like film, could have ruined it. However, Miyazaki and company were able to make the movie work beautifully. There’s a certain symmetry in the history of the book and Ghibli that actually feels like something from Howl’s Moving Castle, making it all the more interesting.

3) The Princess Bride

Image Courtesy of MGM

Speaking as someone who grew up in the ’80s, there are few fantasy movies more beloved by my generation than The Princess Bride. The 1987 film, directed by Rob Reiner and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patimkin, Andre the Giant, Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shaw (inconceivable… that I’d leave him out), Christopher Guest, Billy Crystal, and Carol Kane is an undisputed classic. We all know the story by now – Wesley falls in love with Buttercup, she’s kidnapped and forced into a marriage she doesn’t want, and Wesley and his companions set out to save her. The Princess Bride is one of those movies that is basically perfect in every way or, at the very least, close enough that the differences don’t matter.

The movie was based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman, who was given a chance to write the screenplay. While you can say that this is probably why the movie was so good, there was a still a lot that could go wrong. The Princess Bride is a story that thrives based on its emotional connection to the audience. Reiner was able to pick the perfect cast for the film, each of them fully inhabiting their roles. If even one of them had messed up, the movie would have fallen apart. Luckily they didn’t, giving the world this indelible classic.

2) Dune

Image Courtesy of Legendary Entertainment

I want to nip this one in the bud right away, because I can already sense you getting ready to scroll down to the comment section, but Frank Herbert’s Dune is not sci-fi. I know it has the trappings of sci-fi – it’s set in the future and there’s spaceships – but it’s actually more of fantasy story. You have the Bene Gesserit witches with their weird powers, the dragon-like sandworms, a bloodline of destiny, noble family rivalries, and everyone uses blades and melee weapons. In fact, the most sci-fi thing about Dune is the politics of the story, which is basically an analogy for the petrol economy, as well as a warning to never trust charismatic leaders.

Dune was considered unfilmable when it was first released, but eventually Hollywood gave it a try. 1984’s Dune is one of the most confusing ’80s adaptations ever, as director David Lynch tried to figure out a way to make a story that was basically just a really long essay on why following the wrong leader is suicide for a culture and failed miserably. While I still recommend the movie to people – it’s a fascinating, somewhat visceral viewing experience – it’s nowhere close to being a good movie. That’s why Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune Part 2, and the upcoming third movie, are so impressive. We literally had proof that this movie wasn’t filmable, but Villeneuve was able to shock everyone.

1) Lord of the Rings

Image Courtesy of Skydance

There was no way it wasn’t going to be Lord of the Rings at number one. Lord of the Rings is the most important fantasy saga ever, helping birth the genre as we know it. J.R.R. Tolkien was a man who loved words and language and he wasn’t exactly keen on having his work adapted, so while he lived the trilogy stayed on the shelves of bookstores. Christopher Tolkien was in control of his father’s literary works after his death, publishing the notes and earlier versions of the various Middle-Earth stories. Christopher loved his father’s work more than anyone and had an almost religious reverence for it, to the extent that he wouldn’t allow adaptations for a long time. However, eventually, we’d get some pretty good animated adaptations and, in 2001, the trilogy would finally come to the big screen.

There are some out there who think it’s the greatest film trilogy of all-time, but there was one rather important Middle-Earth fan who disagreed – Christopher. He felt that Peter Jackson, Phillipa Boyens, Fran Walsh, and Stephen Sinclair butchered his father’s story, making it into a hollow action film that barely touched on any of his father’s themes. It’s an interesting situation; the person who was the greatest living authority on Middle-Earth hated the movies and considered them a failure. However, the movies are some of the most beloved of all-time, sweeping awards and building a massive franchise. While I enjoy them, Christopher Tolkien is right – the movies aren’t good adaptations. They are Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings. Lord of the Rings is a paradox, because it is both a 10/10 movie series and yet also completely unfilmable.

So, do you agree with me and Christopher Tolkien or do you think that the first person to ever experience Middle-Earth was wrong? Any movies you would have included instead of my choices? Sound off in the comment section below.