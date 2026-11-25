Hugh Jackman’s best-known role is, without a doubt, Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. He played the role for almost two decades, starting with X-Men in 2000, with the latest appearance in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Recently, Jackman, along with Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds, has been added to the credits for Avengers: Doomsday for contributing literary material. Contributing material doesn’t mean they’ll be in the film, but given the X-Men co-stars reprising their roles in Doomsday, fans aren’t crossing out a surprise appearance from Jackman just yet.

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As we wait to see whether Hugh Jackman’s denial of being in Avengers: Doomsday holds, it’s worth revisiting all the times he’s supposedly left the role. It’s probably a lesser amount of time than you think. Jackman has played Wolverine across eleven films, and unlike his castmates in X-Men, he continued his role through solo projects, with him happy to stay on as projects presented themselves. As long as the projects were compelling and did well, of course.

5. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Like the larger X-Men film franchise, the Wolverine solo films are a mixed bag. There’s the high of Logan and the low of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Although he didn’t express the sentiment publicly, the poor reception to X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 seriously made Hugh Jackman reconsider his role. With X-Men Origins serving as a prequel, Jackman couldn’t see what the next film was going to be, and he wasn’t sure what else to do with the character.

Thankfully, Jackman had conversations with Darren Aronofsky, the initial director of The Wolverine before James Mangold took control of the project. Aronofsky stressed an alternative take on Wolverine’s ability to heal — just because Wolverine had healing powers that didn’t mean he didn’t have scars that would stay with him. Wolverine might have scars for a good 10 or 15 years before they faded. It gave Hugh Jackman a new approach to the character and a new outlook going forward. Four years later, the fruits of the approach would reach viewers with the release of The Wolverine in 2013.

4. 2015 Comic-Con

In 2015, Hugh Jackman attended San Diego Comic-Con for an announcement. He thanked his fans for their love and support of the character, but doubled down on his promise that the next Wolverine film would be his “last time putting on the claws”. During the announcement, he teased his age, calling himself “Old Man Logan”, which, in hindsight, was a clear foreshadowing of the aging up of the character for Logan.

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At the same time as declaring what would become Logan as his last project as Wolverine, Jackman held the door open for him to come back if Wolverine were to be allowed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said he’d “love to mix it up with Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man and kick his ass.” It’s worth noting that Kevin Feige was an associate producer on X-Men, and Jackman kept up a positive working relationship with him over the years. The film Logan came out in 2017.

3. Press Tour for Logan

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When Logan came out in 2017, Hugh Jackman wasn’t lying about being done with the role. He genuinely believed it. Jackman figured 17 years as Wolverine was enough and confirmed it was his last time in the role in interviews, citing advice from Jerry Seinfeld on knowing when it was best to end. A post to Hugh Jackman’s Instagram read “WOLVERINE… ONE LAST TIME.”

Even a call from Ryan Reynolds wasn’t enough to sway him. In January of 2017, Reynolds proposed a Deadpool Wolverine team-up film, but Jackman turned it down. He could see the merit in the project, but he felt that “the timing may be wrong.” At the time, Jackman felt he would’ve jumped on the film if it had come ten or so years earlier, but at the time, he felt that Deadpool didn’t need him. Of course, Jackman would later go back on his decision.

2. A 2021 Instagram Post

Hugh Jackman made another Instagram post in July of 2021. He posted an image of Wolverine’s arms and claws along with a poster of himself with Kevin Feige, current head of Marvel Studios. Of course, this set off speculation that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine and thus bring the character into the MCU, a prospect Jackman had been excited about in the past. Later, Jackman would deny the rumors, citing that the first image he shared was fan art and it hadn’t occurred to him fans would assume otherwise and that it would “break the internet”.

Press for Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed however it was only a year later that Jackman changed his mind about returning to the role. In 2022, he got a gut feeling that it was time to do the film and he called Ryan Reynolds on the phone, giving him the go-ahead. Reynolds got a call before Jackman’s own agent about committing to the film. During an appearance on Graham Norton — where Jackman had proclaimed being done with Wolverine back in 2015 — Jackman revealed that when on talk shows, he had to say “Nope, I’m not doing that again” even as he kept making another one. Jackman alluded to a changed philosophy and that he’s never saying “never” again.

1. Avengers: Secret Wars

While Jackman hasn’t exactly said “never” since, he has vehemently denied being in Avengers: Doomsday. When asked about Avengers: Secret Wars, Jackman repeated that he had no idea what the person was talking about. He then, in jest, joked that he had a chip in his brain that would shut him down if he said the wrong thing. Jackman may also joke about being the character until he’s 90 — a riff on a joke made during Deadpool & Wolverine — but fans have yet to see evidence for whether or not that’s true.

Do you believe Hugh Jackman’s done with Wolverine for the moment? Is he going to appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars? Let us know in the comment below!