Incursion events are a relatively new concept to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, and while they’ve only barely been touched on so far, Avengers: Doomsday promises to finally put them in the spotlight. The Doomsday trailers have shown that several incursion events are on the way, with the heroes most likely working together to stop them.

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Incursion events are collisions between two realities that wipe out one or both worlds, making them one of the deadliest phenomena to occur in the MCU. While tons of universes have been destroyed in the MCU, very few have been part of incursion events. An Avengers: Endgame Encore scene does feature several Loki characters witnessing an incursion, but since this scene will likely be part of Doomsday, we won’t count it. So, here is every other character who has witnessed an incursion so far.

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3) Doctor Strange (& His Variants)

Doctor Strange is arguably the MCU hero with the most experience dabbling in the multiverse, with him being at the center of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the franchise’s two biggest multiverse movies so far. Surprisingly, we have seen three different iterations of Doctor Strange witness three different incursion events, and they all occurred in the same film.

The first of these is Doctor Strange 838, the former Illuminati member who helped destroy his universe’s Thanos. This version of Strange used dreamwalking in order to discover how to beat the Mad Titan. However, this inadvertently caused an incursion event. Although we don’t know the exact details of which universes were destroyed, we do know that he was executed by Black Bolt for his actions.

Later in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange 199999 meets another variant, nicknamed Sinister Strange. This Strange was corrupted by the Darkhold, and his universe was destroyed by an incursion event due to his own actions. Again, we aren’t given very many details about the incursion, but we do know that Strange was there to see it all.

Finally, the end of the film sees Strange 199999 being recruited by another powerful sorcerer, who warns him that he has caused an incursion event of his own. So, the film concludes with Strange hopping into the Dark Dimension, where he heads off to try to fix it.

Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t yet confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is shocking. However, it seems incredibly likely that he’ll either have a surprise appearance in Doomsday or he’ll be a main character in Avengers: Secret Wars. Strange’s history with incursions means that he would definitely want to get involved in the conflict, even if he takes Doom’s side for whatever reason.

2) Clea

The powerful sorcerer who recruits Strange at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Clea, played by Charlize Theron. The niece of Dormammu, Clea comes to Earth in order to get Strange’s assistance in stopping an incursion event that his actions have caused. The incursion seems to already be in motion by the time she appears, meaning that she has witnessed the dangers of the event.

Like Strange, Theron’s Clea also isn’t yet confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is incredibly odd. If Strange does pop up in the film, it would be a weird choice to exclude Clea, as that would ignore the big cliffhanger from the previous Doctor Strange film. It could be that Clea’s recruitment of Strange is what gets both sorcerers involved in the fight against Doom, paying off the post-credits scene. However, with all of the changes that the Multiverse Saga has gone through since the 2022 film’s release, there is a scary possibility that Clea may never be seen again.

1) Kang the Conqueror

Until Marvel Studios parted ways with Jonathan Majors, Kang the Conqueror was the main villain of the Multiverse Saga. While a variant named He Who Remains appears in the Loki Disney+ series, Kang properly appears as the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he has become stuck in the Quantum Realm. In the film, Kang mentions that the Multiversal War between his variants has caused many incursions, meaning that both Kang and He Who Remains likely witnessed them ahead of their MCU debuts.

Majors is not confirmed to appear in Doomsday, and it is incredibly unlikely that he will. Marvel and Majors parted ways ahead of the pivot from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday. So, it would be shocking for any Kang variants to appear, unless they are played by another actor. Doomsday could offhandedly mention how the threat of Kang was wrapped up off-screen, but of all three characters who have seen incursions, Kang is the least likely to appear in Doomsday.

Which MCU characters are you excited to see witness incursions? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!