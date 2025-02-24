CB Panel: What DC Studios Update Is the Most Exciting?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about DC down below!

The DC Universe as we know it is starting to come together with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision of the “Gods and Monsters” phase. The media hasn’t stopped talking about the next steps in the DC Studios since we’ve seen production begin on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow with House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock and Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa attached, as well as the recent update on Mike Flanagan’s Clayface, which Speak No Evil‘s James Watkins will direct. At a recent DC event, Gunn and Safran spilled details on the current status of the upcoming DC projects, which includes updates on Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock, The Authority, and even a tease at a Teen Titans film.

Superman will be released in theatres on July 11th.

We’ve heard rumblings about Clayface over the past week, with many directors being drawn in the sand to mold the perfect story. Speaking of Gotham villains, talks have begun on the second season of the Max series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell but no information has been given regarding a release date. Production on Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns are going smoothly and are set to debut in August and early 2026 respectively.

Some DC projects have received less fortunate news, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 still in development on a script, The Authority taking a back seat due to the success of Prime Video’s The Boys, and unclear futures regarding Waller, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold. That said, it looks like a Teen Titans film in the future with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Ana Nogueira penning the script. There are also rumors that a possible Deathstroke or Bane movie is in the works with Cleaner writer Matthew Orton working on a screenplay.

