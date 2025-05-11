The Next Superman Trailer Might Be Coming Soon

The next trailer for James Gunn’s Superman could be arriving in the near future. On the social media platform Threads, the filmmaker responded to a query about Superman marketing in a cheeky way. A fan asked Gunn to “blink twice if the Superman trailer is ready.” In a reply, Gunn posted a series of emojis mimicking a person blinking twice. The implication is that there is a new trailer for Superman ready to go, Warner Bros. is just waiting for the proper time to unveil it.

Gunn did not shed any light on when the next Superman trailer could debut in his reply. Check out the exchange on Threads in the screenshot below:

The first Superman trailer premiered back in mid-December, establishing the film’s atmosphere and tone. Since then, Warner Bros. has found other ways to market the upcoming blockbuster, sharing a special look during this year’s Puppy Bowl and attaching five minutes of footage to screenings of A Minecraft Movie. In April, Gunn cautioned fans it would be a moment before the second official Superman trailer is released, citing the preview that accompanied Minecraft as the reason.

More recently, WB executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy offered their praise for Gunn’s vision on Superman, stating the director “understood the assignment.” De Luca noted that the studio has a big marketing push planned prior to the film’s release this July. However, he also did not indicate when the next trailer could debut.

It’s possible Gunn was just having a bit of fun with the fan, but in the past, he’s been very deliberate about responding to questions about his projects on social media. Whether he’s clearing up rumors or just answering a general query, Gunn is known for being transparent with his followers. He very easily could have just ignored the question about the Superman trailer, but he chose to respond to it in a specific manner. Considering that there are only a couple of months left until Superman soars into theaters, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to have a new trailer locked and ready to go whenever the studio deems it’s time. There isn’t that much time remaining for WB’s massive promotional blowout — and an official trailer will surely be the centerpiece of the marketing strategy.

The question then becomes when will DC fans be able to see the new Superman trailer. It made sense to hold it off when the Minecraft Movie preview debuted in April, but enough time has passed now. It wouldn’t be surprising if the trailer came out around Memorial Day weekend, when the one-two punch of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning debut in theaters. Those two films are expected to lead what could be a record-breaking frame at the box office that weekend, meaning there should be a lot of moviegoers at the multiplex during that time. Releasing the new Superman trailer before Memorial Day would allow it to play before those highly anticipated screenings and give WB the whole month of June to build hype for the DC Universe.