July’s Marvel Vs DC Battle Perfectly Celebrated In Superman & Fantastic Four Art

New fan art brings together Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Clark Kent from Superman in celebration of their upcoming back-to-back releases in July 2025. Now is one of the most exciting times to be a fan of superhero movies, as two of the most iconic properties in comic book history, the Fantastic Four and Superman, will both be getting vibrant, colorful, and modern reinventions. Marvel and DC are often regarded to be in competition, but new art sees them celebrating each other, with Mister Fantastic and Superman fist-bumping each other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared by @_themightymyles_ on Instagram, the art shows the similarities in both of the new incarnations of Superman and the Fantastic Four. The clearest and perhaps most welcome change is that both these heroes will be getting comic-accurate costume makeovers, with Superman’s new costume being brighter and more colourful than other recent versions, while the Fantastic Four will finally suit-up in their blue-and-white, 1960s-style suits. It’s great to see these heroes celebrating each other in this brilliant new art.

James Gunn’s Superman, the first film in the rebooted DC Universe, is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet debuts as the Man of Steel, and he’ll be introduced alongside a new version of Metropolis. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, will also introduce us to an exciting new world on July 25, 2025. First Steps will be set primarily outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main continuity of Earth-616, and will instead take place in an alternate, retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired universe, which creates intriguing opportunities for Marvel to really experiment with tone, stakes, and design.

Superman and the Fantastic Four are arguably the most prominent and popular properties of their respective companies. Superman has headlined DC Comics’ stories since his first appearance in 1938’s Action Comics #1, while the Fantastic Four’s Marvel Comics debut in 1961’s The Fantastic Four #1 marked the start of the “Marvel Age of Comics,” establishing revolutionary new connected storylines and characters. It’s very possible that reintroducing these heroes into live-action could have the same revolutionary impact on the movie and TV franchises of the DCU and the MCU.

The releases of both Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are very highly-anticipated, and this fan art is a wonderful expression of the camaraderie and celebration of both. Superman is scheduled for release on July 11th, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps will follow on July 25th, as the first feature film in the MCU’s Phase 6.

Are you excited for Marvel and DC’s summer of superheroes? Let us know in the comments!