Superman: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Wraps Filming

Superman‘s Nicholas Hoult has wrapped filming on the project according to James Gunn’s latest Instagram post. On Threads, the DC Studios head thanked Hoult for his fun wrap gift. Apparently, he dropped Gunn a copy of Superman #167. The cover is delightful retro DC zaniness with Superman trapped in a cage by Braniac and Lex Luthor together. Apparently, the villains worked together with his arch-nemesis taking away The Man of Steel’s powers and then Brainiac finishing it off by shrining him. (As a sidebar, there are so many of those old Superman covers with this exact kind of fever dream energy. It’s worth scrolling and seeing what you can find honestly.) But, yeah, Hoult has taken his bald head and kicked off to parts unknown.

Now, Gunn did have to specify that this didn’t mean that Superman was completely done filming. He wrote, “Thanks to Nicholas Hoult for this incredible wrap gift! No we’re not done filming – only Nick is.” The DC head man was so happy to get the actor into this role. He previously posted about Lex’s place in the larger universe.

“Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn’t be happier,” Gunn wrote on social media. “We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget. “But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?” Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain. Anyway, here’s to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU.”

What Lies Ahead For DC Studios?

James Gunn has the master plan.

With San Diego Comic-Con almost here, some fans are holding out hope for a big DC Studios surprise. While James Gunn’s Superman might not be showing off their progress at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, hope springs anew. There are so many different projects that Gunn has teased for this universe when that first slate got announced. Season 2 of Peacemaker is coming, The Penguin nears release on HBO and there could be some summer surprises in-store. Way back in 2023, the announcement of the slate saw Gunn arguing that this was a marathon and not a sprint.

“A lot of people think it’s going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences,” Gunn explained in January of 2023. “We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we’re a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we’ve gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we’re also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there’s different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex.”

