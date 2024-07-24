DC Studios Reportedly Planning San Diego Comic-Con News

San Diego Comic-Con is quickly approaching and DC Studios is reportedly planning a surprise. A recent article from Variety lays out the big events coming up this weekend. They report that insiders have mentioned DC’s intention to break some news that hasn’t been announced regarding some unnancounced property. A lot of fans are sad to hear that James Gunn’s Superman might not be around at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. While The Man of Steel will be absent, there is still a lot to look forward to for DC fans. Gone is hard at work on season two of Peacemaker, starring John Cena. The Penguin is ready for its release on HBO and Max. On the animated side of things, Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah! are prepping for a showing at the big summer event as well.

One thing that fans should look forward to this weekend is Creature Commandos. James Gunn’s first big release of the DC universe era is an animated show that would likely have a presence during San Diego Comic-Con. During the show’s recent TCA tour, producer Dean Lorey hyped the holiday release.

“That’s going to be the first expression of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We’re considering that canon, and I think it expresses his perspective, tonally, on where he wants the universe to go,” Lorey said to TheWrap. “It’s Suicide Squad. He’s done it. People aren’t going to be surprised by what it is, but I think they’ll be really encouraged to see how completely it’s going to inform this new version of the DCU, which I’m very excited about.””

Could We Ever See Marvel & DC Together?

DC vs Marvel

San Diego Comic-Con weekend always has people dreaming big. A recent interview with Collider saw MCU architect Kevin Feige asked about a DC/Marvel crossover. It feels like that’s pie in the sky right now. But, incredibly, the idea is not as ludicrous as it would have been a decade ago. Gunn and Feige have an existing relationship. The future is anything but certain and the Marvel Studios head is firmly aware of that fact. So, keep your head in the clouds and keep dreaming. Because, it could just end up happening one day.

“I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it. I don’t know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we’ve been talking too long for me to go, “Never! We’d never be able to do that,” Feige explained. “We’ll never say never, but no, no plans. I’ve seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he’s [James Gunn] focusing on that. We’re focusing on this [Deadpool & Wolverine].”

