Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Wins People’s Choice Award at TIFF

Taika Waititi is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows, and voicing Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director’s next project, Jojo Rabbit, hits theaters next month and will see him both in front of and behind the camera. In the film, he’ll be playing a child’s imaginary friend who also happens to be Hitler. The movie recently premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was met with fairly positive reviews. Currently, the movie stands at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that just-okay score isn’t stopping the movie from earning some awards. The film managed to take home the People’s Choice Award at TIFF, a fact that Waititi recently tweeted about.

I want to meet these people. They seem nice. And intelligent. 🙏#JojoRabbit https://t.co/49aotQ5ilN — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 15, 2019

“The people have spoken! #JojoRabbit is the People’s Choice Award winner at #TIFF19!,” the official Jojo Rabbit Twitter account wrote.

“I want to meet these people. They seem nice. And intelligent. 🙏 #JojoRabbit,” Waititi joked.

Many people commented on the post to congratulate the director:

“They have functioning brain cells that understand the word satire,” @taikitawaitiki quipped.

“YOU DESERVE ALL THE AWARDS KING,” @valkyriexjane added.

“Congratulations! Well deserved win!,” @Grateful_Canuck replied.

Jojo Rabbit also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Read the official synopsis here:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

After Jojo Rabbit, Waititi will be also be helming Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. He’ll also be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to be released in November 2021.

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th.