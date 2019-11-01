Taika Waititi Spent His Halloween in the “Nightmare Hellscape Called Finishing a Script…”

Taika Waititi is a busy man! While many celebrities were showing off their Halloween costumes yesterday, the New Zealander was working hard on his latest film script. The director took to Twitter to discuss the “nightmare hellscape” that is “finishing a script 3 days before principal photography.” For those excited about Thor: Love and Thunder, don’t get too jazzed, as it’s likely Waititi was referring to Next Goal Wins, which will be a narrative adaptation of the documentary of the same name. Back in August, it was revealed that Waititi would be helming the movie before taking on the next Thor film.

Happy Halloween I’m in a nightmare hellscape called “finishing a script 3 days before principal photography” I hope you enjoy your dumb parties u will be forgotten whereas I will be immortalised in a book about kiwi film makers active between 2005 and 2020. Insert pumpkin emoji. pic.twitter.com/eBlscaCCct — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 1, 2019

“Happy Halloween I’m in a nightmare hellscape called ‘finishing a script 3 days before principal photography’ I hope you enjoy your dumb parties u will be forgotten whereas I will be immortalised in a book about kiwi film makers active between 2005 and 2020. Insert pumpkin emoji,” Waititi wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next Goal Wins will be produced by Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Garrett Basch, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, and Waititi, who is writing the project with Iain Morris.

Imaginarium Productions, a digital performance-capture studio founded by Serkis and Cavendish in 2011, optioned the rights to Next Goal Wins, a documentary that was directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison back in 2014. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

If you’re concerned as to where this leaves Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi already confirmed that the script was completed last month.

“I’ve written it,” the director told Yahoo.

Thor: Love and Tunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular character. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.