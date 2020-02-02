Taika Waititi Wins Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at BAFTA Awards

Taika Waititi is on a roll this week! The director is best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for helming Thor: Ragnarok, but he’s been having a wildly successful awards season due to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit. Last night, the movie took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay at the WGA Awards, and it just scored the same award at the BAFTAs. The movie was up against Little Women (Greta Gerwig), The Irishman (Steven Zaillian), Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver), and The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten). The official Twitter account for the BAFTAs took to the social media site to announce the news and share a fun video of Waititi with his award.

“And the BAFTA for Adapted Screenplay goes to… Jojo Rabbit 🐰📝,” they wrote. “@jojorabbitmovie’s forever funny @TaikaWaititi is one happy bunny backstage at the #EEBAFTAs right now!”

“This is amazing. 6 is also an upside down 9 so it’s basically TEN NOMINATIONS!!! Thank you

@bafta for this honour of almost one hundred Bafta Nominations!! So insane!!! 💕,” Waititi tweeted.

Next week, Jojo Rabit will also be competing for six Oscars. While Waititi wasn’t one of the five men nominated for Best Director, he did score a nod for Best Picture. The movie is also once again up for Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit will be released on digital on February 4thand on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on February 18th. The 92nd Academy Awards are airing on ABC on February 9th.