Tarot Movie Already Bringing Its Monsters to Netflix

Just over two months after it made its way into theaters, Sony Pictures Entertainment has already announced that Tarot, the horror movie that stars, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Jacob Batalon, will head to Netflix in August. Written for the screen and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, the movie is based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Nicholas Adams. According to the book’s synopsis, the story “follows group of college friends who start dying in ways that are related to their fortunes after having their horoscopes read. Before their time runs out, they have to work together to uncover the mystery.”

The movie performed fairly well at the box office, earning $49 million against a reported $8 million budget. That still isnt’ quite what Sony probably had in mind for what felt like a movie with big Final Destination vibes (with the twist of the Tarot reading rather than a singular psychic vision). But given it got disastrous reviews, taking in almost $50 million in a pretty bad box office year is nothign to sneeze at.

Tarot also stars Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, and Avantika. Originally titled Horrorscope, the movie was set for a June release, but got a new title and release date before the marketing blitz started.

At the press junket for Tarot, Batalon revealed to ComicBook.com that the director of Tarot, Spenser Cohen, actually shot two endings to the film – one of which was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. We haven’t picked up the Blu-ray yet, but it’s very possible that ending is on the disc, which does have an outtakes section on it. If you’ve picked up a copy, let us know on Threads or something.

“We filmed a whole different thing for it [the ending], it’s really funny. But I think the one that we put in the final piece is perfect, so…”

In Tarot, When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

Ground Control’s Scott Glassgold produced through Alloy Entertainment, together with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. Halberg and Cohen served as executive producers, along with Screen Gems.

Look for Tarot to arrive on Netflix on August 1, 2024 (via Bloody Disgusting).