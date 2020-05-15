Christopher Nolan's Tenet to Release New Trailer Soon

✖

A new report from The Washington Post notes that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is expected to debut a new trailer online imminently, while the film's cast and crew have begun taking part in a variety of interviews about the project, hinting that Warner Bros. is gearing up for a summer release in its traditional formula. The coronavirus pandemic caused movie theaters to shutter their doors earlier this spring, resulting in a number of big-budget projects shifting their release dates, with Tenet currently holding a tentative July 17th, though it's unclear if theaters will be open by that time or if the film will ultimately be delayed.

The first major film to alter its release strategy due to the coronavirus pandemic was Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond, No Time to Die, while projects like F9, Black Widow, and Wonder Woman 1984 also opted to delay their releases to optimize their box office performance. Tenet is one of the only major summer releases currently on track to open on its original release date.

From films like Inception to his Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan projects are often some of the most talked-about experiences of the summer, with the filmmaker actually hoping the release of Tenet will help revive the theatrical experience in the wake of the pandemic.

“Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theaters,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond recently shared during an earnings call. “I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters reopened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

While some studios have adopted new models for their release strategies, which includes bypassing the theatrical release window entirely to land directly on streaming platforms, Nolan shared an op-ed earlier this year detailing the importance of the theatrical experience.

"Movie theaters have gone dark, and will stay that way for a time," Nolan writes in the op-ed for The Washington Post. "But movies, unlike unsold produce or unearned interest, don’t cease to be of value. Much of this short-term loss is recoverable. When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever. The combination of that pent-up demand and the promise of new movies could boost local economies and contribute billions to our national economy. We don’t just owe it to the 150,000 workers of this great American industry to include them in those we help, we owe it to ourselves. We need what movies can offer us."

Stay tuned for details on Tenet before it hits theaters on July 17th.

