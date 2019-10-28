Terminator: Dark Fate Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Safe from Getty Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday marked himself safe from the 500-acre Getty fire now afflicting Los Angeles. According to CBS Los Angeles, a blaze sparked on the 405 Freeway early Monday morning, spreading rapidly west. As of 9:15 a.m., there was no containment, CBS reports. The Los Angeles Fire Department has ordered mandatory evacuations for an area with at least 10,000 homes and commercial buildings. Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott has advised residents to calmly evacuate as more than 500 firefighters battle the blaze from the ground and in the air, according to CBS.

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

Schwarzenegger next returns to the Terminator franchise alongside Terminator 2: Judgment Day co-star Linda Hamilton and producer James Cameron in Terminator: Dark Fate. Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), the new film is sequel to the Cameron-directed 1984 and 1991 films, ignoring every entry past Judgment Day.

“I really didn’t care about any of that,” Schwarzenegger told Total Film magazine of Dark Fate‘s erasure of T2 followups Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys, where Schwarzenegger returned to co-star alongside Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney and Jason Clarke. “I didn’t look at it as a continuation of the second film because, to me, it’s a standalone thing. If someone has never seen Terminator, they’ll still enjoy [Dark Fate].”

Schwarzenegger’s aged T-800 is presented here as “Carl,” who is decidedly different from the sunglasses and leather jacket-wearing killer most familiar to audiences.

More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.