‘Terminator: Dark Fate’: Gabriel Luna Teases Meeting Arnold for the First Time

Fans got their first look at new footage from Terminator: Dark Fate at CinemaCon, which included an appearance from Gabriel Luna‘s new Terminator. Luna will be taking on the iconic part in Tim Miller‘s anticipated sequel, where he will face off against not only new characters but also legendary Terminator characters like Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic Terminator, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like. While he wasn’t giving away any huge secrets about the film at CinemaCon, we did find out what his first meeting with Arnold was like on the set.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke to Luna at CinemaCon and asked him about being on the set with Schwarzenegger, who has been a mainstay of most of the Terminator films in one aspect or another. Luna explained things picked up in a huge way once Schwarzenegger made his way on set, and he was a tad bit nervous about measuring up to the larger than life actor.

“Well shoot man I was just like pumping out these reps trying to get strong because God forbid he show up and he’s is like ‘look at this shrimpy guy’ ya know? But he was incredible,” Luna said. “We trained together and he gave me a lot of really great tips and it was a very motivating factor, just to be strong, be ready for Arnold to get there because once he got there man it truly took everything else another notch.”

It isn’t known whether or not Schwarzenegger will actually be his former self in this movie or will be playing another part, but either way, we are hoping to see him throw down with Luna’s new Terminator. We do know that Luna will be battling it out with Mackenzie Davis’ new character Madison, who seems to be some sort of hybrid. She can do some damage, but so can Connor, who delivered a spectacular moment in the new footage released at CinemaCon.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.

