Terry Crews Knows He’d Be Perfect as Ariel’s Dad in The Little Mermaid Reboot

July is a big month for Disney fans with the release of The Lion King just around the corner, the first Mulan trailer coming out today, and the announcements of The Little Mermaid casting being revealed this week. Halle Bailey, who is known for her work in the music group Chloe x Halle, is the world’s new Ariel. She will be joined by Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder with Melissa McCarthy in talks to join the film as Ursula. This leaves a few major roles to be filled: King Triton, Prince Eric, Flotsam, Jetsam, and Sebastian. Many people have been fan-casting the roles from serious suggestions like Idris Elba as King Triton to Guy Fieri as Ursula. Well, one famous actor would like to throw his hat in the ring for Ariel’s dad: Terry Crews, who is best known for playing Terry on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Caesar in The Expendables franchise.

“Ariel’s Dad!!!! #ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry,” Crews wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, adding their thoughts to the casting idea:

“If you play Ariel’s dad, Disney will have my money,” @JMCROB01 wrote.

“Well okay, but only if there’s a scene where he beats up Ursula using nothing but his pecs,” @evanskaufman joked.

“I don’t like Disney live-action remakes, but I’ll watch this one if this were to happen,” @MisterPh0enix replied.

The new The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee (Finding Neverland, Life of Pi) and Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class). The upcoming film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated movie, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

As for Disney, this will be the next in a long line of successful live-action adaptations. While some haven’t been as profitable as expected, including films like Pete’s Dragon, Alice Through The Looking Glass, and Dumbo, most of them have earned huge numbers at the box office. That includes Cinderella ($543 million), Maleficent ($758 million), The Jungle Book ($966 million), Alice in Wonderland ($1,025 billion), and Beauty and the Beast, which sits at the top of the list with $1,263 billion.

Disney’s newest live-action adaptation, Aladdin, is still in theaters, and is the latest success for the studio, as it will surpass $900 million worldwide soon. The next film on the roster is Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, which is expected to dominate the box office. Hopes are high that The Little Mermaid will follow suit as another successful remake.

The Little Mermaid currently has no release date.