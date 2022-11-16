The Batman 2 Fan Art Transforms Megan Fox Into Poison Ivy

Warner Bros. has been having a pretty good month coming off the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover DC Studios as Co-CEO's. Even earlier today Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that the duo was close to finishing up their game plan and that there wouldn't be four Batman's going forward. Zaslav didn't reveal if Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson would takeover as the DCU's main Caped Crusader, but it's safe to say that the latter is safe. The Batman director Matt Reeves is hard at work on spinoffs and a sequel to the first film as the studio recently signed him to an overall deal. Now, fans are imagining what The Batman 2 could look like, with one fan hoping that Megan Fox could show up as Poison Ivy.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Jaxsonderr created a new piece of fan art that shows Transformers star Megan Fox as Poison Ivy. The fan art was meant to imagine how the character could look in The Batman universe and it looks pretty darn good. Fox looks like she's a good fit for the character and it would be interesting to see her in the role. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam.

