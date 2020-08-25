The Batman Trailer Gets a Shaky, Bootleg Version That Looks Like It Was Filmed on a Phone at Comic-Con

✖

Last month was supposed to be San Diego Comic-Con, the one event each year that promises an excessive amount of film and television reveals for the upcoming year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything changed and the organizers behind the event were forced to cancel the physical convention in favor of a set of panels held virtually. As such, most of the major film studios skipped their tentpole Hall H panels — after all, the pandemic has also dealt a serious blow to the theatrical window.

Fast forward to the closing days of August and Warner Brothers held DC FanDome, a virtual convention featuring nothing but panels focusing on content from WarnerMedia and its related DC Comics-based subsidiaries. There, fans got the first full-length trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Since it was virtual, the studio quickly uploaded the video to social media after its live debut took place, and soon thereafter, Reeves himself uploaded a 4K Ultra HD version of it to his personal Vimeo page. Because of the high quality of the trailer, one eager Batman fan and con-goer decided to have a little fun with the trailer.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @writtenbyahmad edited the video so it looked like it was a bootleg version of a massive Hall H reveal and suddenly, we realized how much we missed conventions exactly. See the hilarious edit below.

pov: you’re in an alternate universe where covid-19 doesn’t exist and you’re watching a bootleg copy of the batman trailer filmed on a phone during hall h at comic con 2020 pic.twitter.com/PdtMRln2Fn — ahmad (@writtenbyahmad) August 23, 2020

Shortly before he revealed the trailer at FanDome, Reeves talked about the undying love he has had for Batman throughout his entire life.

"It's the ability to endure and not only have the ability but the kind of compulsion. And so, that idea of being that driven by your past, and by the things that you can't quite resolve in yourself," Reeves said. "Like he's a very alive character and to me to tell a version of Batman where, again, it wasn't about how we became Batman. But it's about the early days of how he is Batman and he is so far from being perfect and watch us sort of see him becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways. I felt like that was a way to do something that hasn't been done. And that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration."

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters October 1, 2021.

