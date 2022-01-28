The Batman Doesn’t Scare John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone in New Footage

https://youtu.be/oDH3vcpyBeQ

“You think you’re gonna scare me with that mask and that cape?” asks John Turturro’s Gotham gangster in new footage from The Batman. The Big Lebowski and Severance star plays notorious crime boss Carmine Falcone, the Don to Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot’s (Colin Farrell) criminal cabal-climbing “Fredo” of Godfather fame. Lording over the corrupt and crime-infested Gotham City protected by Batman (Robert Pattinson) and under attack by the enigmatic Edward Nashton (Paul Dano), a.k.a. the Riddler, wise guy Falcone faces a reckoning with Vengeance when The Batman opens only in theaters March 4. Catch a glimpse at Turturro’s Carmine Falcone in the TV spot above.

“It was a terrific experience. I really, I really, really enjoyed it,” Turturro recently told ComicBook of his smart-mouthed mafioso role in The Batman. “Matt Reeves was a very collaborative director, so it was great. I’ve really liked the comic books. I like Frank Miller and my oldest [son] Amedeo works for DC Comics, and I’m a Batman fan. And a Zorro fan, too, before [that].”



“That was a lot of fun,” Turturro added, “but it was kind of strange, but in a great way.”

With rogues Riddler and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) in play, Batman’s war with the Gotham underworld calls on The Godfather as Cobblepot — a mid-level mobster who squawks at the moniker “Penguin” — aspires to become kingpin of Falcone’s crime empire. Reeves previously described The Batman as an action movie and psychological thriller grounded in the reality of gritty 1970s cop movies.

“Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in the sort of cop world, and because it’s about corruption, we’re treating this Batman story as if this could have happened,” Reeves revealed at DC FanDome 2020. “It’s like a classic noir, and this series of murders that Batman investigates is very much in that mode.”

“Chinatown was a really big one,” Reeves added, pointing to the “gritty, flawed humanity of it. [Batman] was very inspired by those kinds of movies, by French Connection, and other sorts of cop movies like that. I would say even a movie like Taxi Driver, the description of a place, and very much getting inside of somebody’s head. I guess a lot of ’70s, sort of street-grounded stories.”

The Batman is playing only in movie theaters on March 4. The Batman tickets go on sale in February.