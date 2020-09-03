The Batman Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

✖

The Batman is easily one of the most anticipated superhero films after its stellar showing at DC FanDome, but ComicBook has learned that production has halted due to a member of the production having tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn't revealed who the member of the team is or how long the production would be shut down, but Warner Bros. has now issued a statement on it and production has officially paused. Warner Bros. is going through its positive testing protocols before production is resumed, and they've already had the individual start quarantine. You can find their official statement on the matter below.

Here's their official statement. “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Typically the quarantine time with a positive test is 2 weeks, and as far as production resuming, we'll have to wait and see how the studio proceeds. Production could pick up in a few days or perhaps in a week or two, as every studio seems to handle positive tests a bit differently.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.