The Batman Trailer from DC FanDome has Fans Freaking Out
The Batman panel at DC's digital FanDome event saw director Matt Reeves officially reveal the teaser trailer for his film, and WarnerMedia saved the best for last. The official trailer for the film was released offering the first look at this new world of the Dark Knight with all new versions of these fan favorite characters and plenty of Easter eggs peppered in throughout. DC Fans are rightfully freaking out over every minute detail from the trailer and heaping praise on the director and his new cast. Watch the trailer for yourself in the player above and read some of the best tweets on the matter below!
The Batman is set to restart production in September, having previously pressed pause on filming as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. Warner Bros. has created an anonymous reporting system in Europe that will allow cast and crew to alert senior management if they witness malpractice regarding coronavirus safety measures.
Robert Pattinson stars as the titular Dark Knight in the new movie which also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler; Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred.
As of now, The Batman is still on track to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.
DIRECTLY. INTO. MY. VEINS.
INJECT. #TheBatman. DIRECTLY. INTO. MY. VEINS. https://t.co/dIzXXyAjWI— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) August 23, 2020
I'm in!
[watches the Batman trailer] pic.twitter.com/pCj88VeAib— Sean Yoo 🚀 (@SeanYoo) August 23, 2020
This looks PERFECT
The only thing I’ve ever cared about from DC is Batman! This looks PERFECT 😍
Everything else from #DCFanDome can go in the trash. This is the only shining light. https://t.co/KQw05IFFGb— Tyler 🇦🇺 (@TylerTynamite) August 23, 2020
me watching Robert Pattinson turn a man’s face into a watermelon
me watching Robert Pattinson turn a man’s face into a watermelon in the trailer for #TheBatman. #DCFandome pic.twitter.com/mjAQaybQod— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) August 23, 2020
THAT’S CINEMA
THAT’S CINEMA, BABYYYYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/p55BE5CgUU— rob-e (@iamthatroby) August 23, 2020
looks even better than I ever imagined
How is it that The Batman looks even better than I ever imagined. HOW??? I truly can’t wait. Wow. 🦇🦇#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/h9LXbzzJM0— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 23, 2020
everything I’ve EVER wanted
Guys, this is everything I’ve EVER wanted Batman to be in live action. I’m so, so excited! @mattreevesLA’s #TheBatman giving me all the chills! https://t.co/ZazEy9TDyq— PJ Campbell (@pj_campbell) August 23, 2020
Two tickets please!
Me arriving to see #TheBatman opening night pic.twitter.com/J76UqeGaHl— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) August 23, 2020
This trailer on repeat
This trailer on repeat. Everything about it https://t.co/7ol5BKUDDl— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 23, 2020
"iconoclastic" - "Attacking or ignoring cherished beliefs and long-held traditions, etc., as being based on error, superstition, or lack of creativity"
the Batman is truly gonna be something special and i’m not telling this just as a fanboy
there’s something about this film that screams “iconoclastic” pic.twitter.com/Ex3tg5r4RW— Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) August 23, 2020
