The Batman Trailer from DC FanDome has Fans Freaking Out

The Batman panel at DC's digital FanDome event saw director Matt Reeves officially reveal the teaser trailer for his film, and WarnerMedia saved the best for last. The official trailer for the film was released offering the first look at this new world of the Dark Knight with all new versions of these fan favorite characters and plenty of Easter eggs peppered in throughout. DC Fans are rightfully freaking out over every minute detail from the trailer and heaping praise on the director and his new cast. Watch the trailer for yourself in the player above and read some of the best tweets on the matter below!

The Batman is set to restart production in September, having previously pressed pause on filming as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. Warner Bros. has created an anonymous reporting system in Europe that will allow cast and crew to alert senior management if they witness malpractice regarding coronavirus safety measures.

Robert Pattinson stars as the titular Dark Knight in the new movie which also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler; Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

As of now, The Batman is still on track to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.