The Best Action Movie of 2022 Is Finally Streaming Free (Just in Time for the Sequel’s Release)

If action is what you’re looking for, and you’ve rewatched Mad Max: Fury Road or the John Wick films more times than you count, there’s a fairly new movie that needs to be on your radar. Released in 2022 and set in the 1940s, this hard-hitting genre romp is easily the best action film of that year, if not one of the best of the decade so far. And as of this weekend, the movie is completely free to stream on Tubi, making it easier to access than ever ahead of its sequel premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Jalmari Helander’s Sisu just landed on Tubi on November 1st, which means it’s completely free to stream right now (as long as you’re okay with a few ads). The film was available on Peacock over the summer and consistently had an audience over there, so it stands to reason that it could have an even bigger reach on a service that doesn’t charge a subscription fee.

Play video

If you’re not familiar, Sisu is a violent romp about the end of World War II. It follows a Finnish Army commando-turned-gold miner who ends up on the run from a platoon of Nazis. It’s breezy, bloody, and one of the most effectively filmed action movies to arrive in the post-John Wick era.

The Perfect Time to Stream Sisu

While Sisu has been wowing fans and winning over audiences since first bursting onto the festival circuit a couple of years ago, this month is arguably the best time to watch the epic action film. There’s actually a sequel to Sisu on the way, arriving in theaters in the very near future.

Sisu: Road to Revenge sees Helander return as director and star Jorma Tommila reprising his lead role. The film debuted at Fantastic Fest in September and opened in Finnish theaters last month. The United States theatrical release is set for November 21st.

So if you check out Sisu on Tubi this month and really love it — as so many others have — then you’ll have an opportunity to see even more of Gold prospector and former soldier Aatami Korpi and his violent adventures.

Sisu: Road to Revenge moves its attention to the Soviets, who control Korpi’s home and murdered his family during World War II. He sets out to exact revenge against the band of soldiers responsible for the killings, and they’re led by a formidable new foe portrayed by none other than Avatar villain Stephen Lang.

Based on the trailers and early reactions to the film, Sisu: Road to Revenge is going to be every bit as unhinged and violent as its predecessor. Anyone who enjoys Sisu will have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

