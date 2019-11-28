The Black Friday Harry Potter Blu-ray Mega Deal is On

In what has become an annual tradition, Amazon is running a Black Friday mega deal on Harry Potter Blu-ray box sets, and your only chance to grab it is happening today, November 28th until the clock strikes midnight (or supplies run out).

At the time of writing, the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49 – a whopping 56% off. If a 4K upgrade isn’t a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49 – 73% off. There’s also the 31-disc Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection on Blu-ray with a whopping 45 hours of special features. It can be had right here for $84.49 (66% off). While you’re at it, you might want to check out Amazon’s entire collection of Black Friday deals, which are in full effect starting today. Also, make sure to check out our Gear section for more Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Amazon is in the midst of a Black Friday week buy 2, get 1 free deal on a collection of several hundred books that includes dozens of Harry Potter titles. Among these titles you’ll find all four of the illustrated editions that have been released thus far, a special edition box set, pop up books and more.

You can shop the entire book sale right here. To find all of the eligible Harry Potter books, simply search for Harry Potter in the the sale search bar. We’ve also collected some of the gems from the sale below.

Note the Amazon buy 2, get one free book sale includes a lot more than just Harry Potter, so head on over to the main sale page to shop them all.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.